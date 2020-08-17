SpiceJet is bringing 186 Indians back home from Rome

SpiceJet had earlier operated long-haul charter flights from Amsterdam to Bengaluru and Hyderabad and from Delhi to Toronto. (Reuters image)

SpiceJet is set to repatriate 186 Indians from Rome as the airline operated its maiden long-haul wide-body charter flight to Italy. SpiceJet’s Airbus A330 Neo aircraft already repatriated 264 Italian citizens from Delhi. The flight departed from Indira Gandhi Airport at 5.05 am Indian Standard Time (IST) and is scheduled to reach Rome at 8.35 a.m. (local time). The return flight from Rome will take-off at 8.30 a.m. (local time) on August 18, 2020.

SpiceJet is also carrying 8,144 kg of cargo from Delhi to Rome. The airline had earlier operated long-haul charter flights from Amsterdam to Bengaluru and Hyderabad and from Delhi to Toronto.

SpiceJet has operated over 575 charter and Vande Bharat flights to help repatriate close to 93,500 stranded Indian citizens and foreign nationals to and from countries such as Canada, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Netherlands, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Maldives, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka. Apart from this, the airline has operated over 5600 cargo flights and transported over 31000 tons of cargo – this is more than double of all domestic airlines combined together – carrying medicines and medical equipment and fruits and vegetables to all corners of India and the world since March 25, 2020.

“Seeing people reunite with their families is a great motivation for us at SpiceJet and these long-haul repatriation flights are huge milestones in our journey and efforts to get people back to their families,” SpiceJet, Chief Commercial Officer, Shilpa Bhatia said.

The airline has a fleet of 74 Boeing 737, 29 Bombardier Q-400s, eight B737 & Bombardier Q-400 freighters. SpiceJet operates 49 daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline’s fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy class seating in India.