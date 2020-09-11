SpiceJet introduces zero cancellation service for flyers

With Zero Cancellation insurance, passengers can claim a full cancellation fee reimbursement for a flight booking made in advance not beyond 90 days. (Reuters)

SpiceJet has introduced zero cancellation service for passengers. The service allows passengers to cancel flight bookings up to 24 hours before departure and reimburse cancellation charges in full. The service is applicable across the airline’s domestic network. The domestic commercial flight operation has been going on braving the Coronavirus pandemic situation.

SpiceJet’s new Zero Cancellation service allows passengers to cancel tickets and claim full reimbursement of the cancellation charges without any hassle. The product aims to offer significant flexibility and cost savings for flyers. The airline has collaborated with Liberty General Insurance (LGI) for service.

Flyers opting for this insurance can easily get the cancellation charges reimbursed in case they are unable to fly for any unavoidable circumstances. Available on SpiceJet’s website and mobile site, one can easily avail the offering by paying an additional fee and adding the insurance cover while booking the flight ticket. Upon making the payment and successfully booking the flight, customers will be provided with the policy certificate by LGI.

With Zero Cancellation insurance, passengers can claim a full cancellation fee reimbursement for a flight booking made in advance not beyond 90 days. The sum insured in the event of a ticket cancellation is Rs 5000. The premium for a single passenger on a single flight booking will vary anywhere between Rs 399 for bookings made in advance of a minimum of 7 days to Rs 643 for a maximum of 30-90 days.

Flyers can cancel their booking through the usual process up to 24 hours before scheduled departure for the claim to be admissible. The cancellation fee as applicable will be charged upon cancellation of flight but will be refunded by placing a request through a few simple steps. Passengers can initiate a refund claim by calling the LGI call centre at 1800-266-5844 or sending an email request at travel@libertyinsurance.In. Passengers can also do the same through the initiation link on SpiceJet’s website.

To claim the refund fee, flyers who hold a policy would be redirected to LGI website. The claim will be processed within 48 hours of getting the complete documents and transferred to the customer’s bank account.

The insurance cover offered by Liberty General Insurance Ltd. would be valid for a single passenger for a single flight booking and cannot be added through reservations or ‘Manage My Booking’ or any other booking mode. A single flyer can file a claim for all other passengers in the same PNR and in case of multiple policies, the customer will have to file a claim for each policy. The insurance is non-transferable.