SpiceJet sale 2020: Now get ‘1+1’ offer on flight tickets, fares start at Rs 899

Spicejet sale 2020 offer routes flight status fares: Flyers booking a flight ticket under the sale will get a complimentary flight voucher with a maximum value of Rs 2,000 per booking. (Reuters image)

Spicejet sale 2020 offer routes flight status fares: Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced ‘1+1’ offers with sale fares starting at Rs 899. The airline is also offering a complimentary flight voucher of up to Rs 2,000 along with other add-on offers. Bookings are open and the offer is available on a first-come-first-served basis. The booking period is between August 3 and August 7 and the travel period has been fixed till March 31, 2021, SpiceJet has said in a statement.

As part of the sale, SpiceJet is offering one-way base fares starting Rs 899, excluding taxes, for travel on the airline’s vast network across India. The five-day sale will remain open till midnight on August 7. Several routes such as Hyderabad–Belgaum, Belgaum – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad–Ajmer (Kishangarh), Ajmer (Kishangarh)-Ahmedabad are available under the Rs 899 sale.

Flyers booking a flight ticket under the sale will get a complimentary flight voucher with a maximum value of Rs 2,000 per booking. The voucher can be used for future ticket bookings. These will be e-delivered to the customer within 48-hours of booking. These vouchers will have a validity of travel period until October 15, 2020. Flyers can also purchase add-on services like preferred seats, priority check-in, preferred boarding and bag out service for just Rs 149. Flyers are provided with an option to upgrade to SpiceMax at a special price of Rs 499.

Flyers must know that sales fares are not applicable to group bookings. This cannot be combined with any other offer. SpiceJet has said that flight fares vary from one route to another, as the travel distance and flight schedules and timings are subject to change. As per SpiceJet’s flight tickets refund policy, under this sale only statutory taxes are refundable. The free flight voucher can be redeemed only by the person in whose name the ticket has been booked during the sale and will be applicable on bookings made on the SpiceJet website only. Voucher is valid for a single transaction and can be redeemed 7-days in advance. It is non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for cash, the airlines said. Flyers can book tickets on www.spicejet.com, on online travel portals, SpiceJet mobile app, through travel agents, SpiceJet Call Centre, and at the airport ticket offices.