Get cheaper business class flight tickets for summer travel! SpiceJet takes on Air India, Vistara; check routes, prices

Summer vacations are here and we are indeed feeling the heat of the scorching sun. It's an ideal time to take your family, friends or near and dear ones to a sojourn. SpiceJet has come up with really exciting offers on its business class facility. So pack your bags and choose a destination where you can spend a few days. You can visit Kashmir, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Darjeeling, Northeast India, Pink City Jaipur, pilgrim town Varanasi, Ooty, Nilgiris, Kerala backwaters or Munnar. SpiceJet's offer will be applicable for the flights departing from May 11 onward. SpiceJet has inducted eight Boeing 737-800 aircraft from the grounded airline Jet Airways. SpiceJet has not changed seat configuration of Boeing 737-800. When Jet Airways used to run the Boeing 737-800, it offered 12 business class seats. SpiceJet has joined and taken on full-service carriers like Air India and Vistara. Nearest airports to favourite summer vacation destinations in India: If you are planning to travel to your favourite summer vacation destinations, Financial Express Online will guide you about nearest airports and how to reach. Bagdogra Airport: Bagdogra Airport (IXB) in Siliguri is located near to Darjeeling. A two-and-half-hour drive from Bagdogra Airport will take you to Darjeeling, Mirik. You can also visit Gangtok, Sikkim and Nathu La pass. Jammu Airport: You can board a flight to Jammu Airport (IXJ) if you want to visit Kashmir or pay obeisance at Vaishno Devi temple. Kochi Airport: Cochin International Airport (COK) is the perfect gateway to backwaters of God's own country Kerala or the picturesque hill station of Munnar. Guwahati Airport: If you want to explore the northeast, you can book flights for Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (GAU) in Assam's capital Guwahati. Dehradun Airport: In this hot summer, you can get a much-needed relief in the lap of Himalayas. You can spend a few days in Dehradun, Mussoorie. You need to book tickets for Dehradun Airport (DED). Coimbatore Airport: If you want to visit Nilgiris, hilltown Ooty, the best way to travel is to book a ticket for Coimbatore International Airport (CJB). Varanasi Airport: Varanasi is one of the oldest pilgrim towns in India. If you want to perform puja and experience the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, book tickets for Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport (VNS) Jaipur Airport: The world-famous Pink City Jaipur can be your favourite destination in this hot summer. Places like Amber Palace, Hawa Mahal, City Palace and Jantar Mantar will mesmerize you. So don't waste time and book flight tickets for Jaipur International Airport (JAI). More comfort for fliers as travelling in business class between Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata becomes cheaper! SpiceJet has started rolling out business class seats at cheaper rates for these premium routes. The rates are significantly less than what national carrier Air India and Vistara were offering on business class flight tickets for the aforementioned routes. SpiceJet business class flight ticket prices, routes: SpiceJet will is rolling out business class facility on four routes- Mumbai (BOM), Bengaluru (BLR), Delhi (DEL) and Hyderabad (HYD). SpiceJet was offering a business class ticket on Delhi-Bengaluru route with a starting price of Rs 19,999. A single ticket of the same class on Delhi-Mumbai route would cost you Rs 15,999. SpiceJet offered a business class ticket on Delhi-Kolkata route at Rs 19,999. (Note- booking date- May 8, 2018; Boarding Date: May 23, 2018) SpiceJet Business class routes- Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi Delhi-Patna-Delhi Delhi-Bangalore-Delhi Hyderabad-Mumbai-Hyderabad Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai Mumbai-Jaipur-Mumbai Delhi-Hyderabad-Delhi Kolkata-Chennai-Kolkata Mumbai-Varanasi-Mumbai Mumbai-Chennai-Mumbai Delhi-Bagdogra-Delhi Mumbai-Coimbatore-Mumbai Delhi\u2013Kolkata-Delhi Delhi\u2013Jammu\u2013Delhi Mumbai\u2013Dehradun\u2013Mumbai Mumbai\u2013Kochi\u2013Mumbai Mumbai\u2013Gorakhpur\u2013Mumbai Mumbai\u2013Durgapur\u2013Mumbai Kolkata\u2013Port Blair\u2013Kolkata Kolkata\u2013Pune\u2013Kolkata Jammu\u2013Srinagar\u2013Jammu Air India business class flight ticket prices, routes: Air India offers a premium business class option for fliers. Single business class ticket price for Delhi Bengaluru is Rs 26,196. Air India offers a business class ticket for Delhi Mumbai at Rs 22, 836. A single business class ticket on Delhi-Kolkata route will cost you Rs 26,199. (Note- booking date- May 8, 2018; Boarding Date: May 23, 2018). Vistara business class flight ticket prices, routes: Vistara offers business class ticket at a premium price of Rs 36,854 for Delhi-Bengaluru route. For Delhi-Mumbai route, Vistara offers business class ticket at Rs 30,694. Vistara offers a business class ticket for Delhi-Kolkata at Rs 26,326. (Note- booking date- May 8, 2018; Boarding Date: May 23, 2018). The big move by SpiceJet comes after its CMD Ajay Singh on April 25 said that the airline wanted to offer the business class since Jet stopped operations last month. A traveller usually gets priority check-in, lounge access, fast track access to aircraft and others.