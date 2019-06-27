SpiceJet announces new international flights from Delhi, Mumbai; check fares, flight schedule

SpiceJet flight schedule: Flight number SG 63 will depart from Mumbai at 8.55 am will reach Dhaka at 12.20 pm on a daily basis from July 25

SpiceJet airlines: SpiceJet has announced the launch of eight new non-stop international flights from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai and Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi. SpiceJet is offering Mumbai-Dhaka-Mumbai, Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai, and Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi service with daily non-stop flights. Passengers will be flying on 168-seater Boeing 737-800 aircraft deployed by the airline on all the routes.

SpiceJet flight fares: SpiceJet has also announced all-inclusive promotional fare starting at Rs 14,227 on Mumbai-Riyadh, Rs 12,263 on Riyadh-Mumbai, Rs 10,677 on Mumbai-Dhaka, Rs 10,732 on Dhaka-Mumbai, Rs 9,276 on Delhi-Dhaka, Rs 10,432 on Dhaka-Delhi, Rs 16,290 on Delhi-Jeddah and Rs 15,263 on Jeddah-Delhi routes.

“We are delighted to add Riyadh as our tenth international destination and add more flights to Jeddah and Dhaka thus providing our passengers with multiple flight options. SpiceJet is the only Indian budget airline to operate to Saudi Arabia and our new flights to Riyadh and Jeddah should greatly benefit the thousands of pilgrims travelling from India,” Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said.

SpiceJet flight schedule: