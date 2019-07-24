SpiceJet announces new flight between Delhi, Mangaluru; check ticket fares, offer, schedule

SpiceJet has said that it was offering flight tickets at affordable prices to celebrate the launch of the new sector.

SpiceJet has announced daily non-stop flight flight service between Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi and Mangalore International Airport (IXE) in Karnataka’s Mangaluru. SpiceJet is the first and only airline to offer daily non-stop air connectivity between Mangaluru and Delhi. The new flights also reiterate the airline’s commitment to augmenting connectivity between metro and non-metro cities, the budget airline said in a statement.

SpiceJet Delhi-Mangaluru flight ticket fare, offer

SpiceJet has said that it was offering flight tickets at affordable prices to celebrate the launch of the new sector. If you are boarding a SpiceJet flight from Delhi form Mangaluru, it will cost you Rs 5499. SpiceJet flight from Mangaluru to Delhi will cost you Rs 5599.

SpiceJet Delhi-Mangaluru flight schedule

Operation of the new flights will commence on August 4, 2019. SpiceJet flight SG 8642 will depart from Mangaluru at 6.15 am and arrive in Delhi at 8.55 am. SG 8643 will depart from Delhi at 8.30 pm and land in Mangaluru at 11.15 pm. The airline will deploy its Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the new route, the statement said.

Flyers can book flight tickets at www.spicejet.com and SpiceJet’s mobile app.

Since April, SpiceJet has announced close to 130 new flights which includes 78 connecting Mumbai, 22 connecting Delhi and 10 flights between Mumbai and Delhi among others. With the introduction of the new flights, passengers from Mangaluru will be able to easily travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet’s domestic as well as international network via multiple onward connections from Delhi.

Last month SpiceJet announced the launch of eight new non-stop international flights from Delhi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai. SpiceJet offered Mumbai-Dhaka-Mumbai, Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai, and Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi service with daily non-stop flights. Passengers will be flying on 168-seater Boeing 737-800 aircraft deployed by the airline on all the routes.