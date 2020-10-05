SpiceJet announces flights on Delhi-London, Mumbai-London routes; Check fares, schedule, key dates

SpiceJet is offering all-inclusive introductory return promotional fare starting at Rs 53,555 on both Delhi-London-Delhi and Mumbai-London-Mumbai routes. (Reuters image)

SpiceJet has announced that it will start non-stop long-haul flights from Delhi and Mumbai to London Heathrow. Flights from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) to London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) will be operated under India-UK air-bubble agreement.

SpiceJet will operate thrice-a-week to London including twice from Delhi and once-a-week from Mumbai. SpiceJet will use an Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft for these flights. The 371-seater twin-aisle A330 has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats.

The flight number SG9594 will depart from Delhi Airport at 1 PM (IST) and reach London Heathrow at 5.30 pm (local time). This flight will be available on all Fridays and Sundays. Flight number SG9595 will depart from London Heathrow at 7.30 pm (local time) and will reach Delhi at 7.55 am (IST). The flight will be available every Monday and Friday. The operations of both the flights will begin on December 4.

The flight number SG 9597 will depart from London Heathrow at 7.30 pm (local time) and will reach Mumbai at 8.45 am (IST). This flight will be available every Sunday. Flight number SG 9596 will depart from Mumbai at 12.45 pm (IST) and will reach London Heathrow at 5.30 pm (local time). The flight will be available every Monday. SG 9597 will begin operations from December 6 and SG 9596 will begin operations from December 7.

SpiceJet is offering all-inclusive introductory return promotional fare starting at Rs 53,555 on both Delhi-London-Delhi and Mumbai-London-Mumbai routes. The equivalent return fare in Pound Sterling is GBP 565 approximately. The one-way starting fare will be Rs 25,555 (GBP 270) on Delhi–London and Mumbai-London routes and Rs 29,555 (GBP 312) on London-Delhi and London-Mumbai routes.

SpiceJet has operated 800 charter and Vande Bharat flights to help repatriate close to 1.3 lakh stranded Indian citizens and foreign nationals to and from countries such as UK, Italy, Canada, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Netherlands, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Maldives, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Sri Lanka.