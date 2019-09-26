SpiceJet announces 46 new flights ahead of winter; check routes, details

SpiceJet has stated that the airline was looking to scale up operations on some of its domestic routes by adding more frequencies.

SpiceJet has announced 46 new flights. The move is part of its expansion plan for the domestic network of SpiceJet. These 46 new flights will fly direct to their respective destinations.The commercial operation of these flights will begin from October 27. Apart from this, SpiceJat has added Gujarat’s Rajkot as its 54th destination. In addition, SpiceJet has stated that the airline was looking to scale up operations on some of its domestic routes by adding more frequencies.

There will be direct flights between Mumbai to Rajkot, Chennai-Durgapur, Pune-Jodhpur, Mumbai-Jodhpur, Chennai-Vishakhapatnam, Bengaluru-Guwahati, Vijayawada-Vishakhapatnam, Chennai-Jaipur, Hyderabad-Aurangabad, and Vijayawada-Vishakhapatnam, SpiceJet said in a release. Apart from these, SpiceJet was planning to launch flight services between Ahmedabad-Jodhpur, Chennai-Patna, and Surat-Udaipur sectors, the airline stated. SpiceJet was planning to reinstate commercial flight services on the Bengaluru-Varanasi route.

“We announce the launch of 46 new domestic flights and the addition of Rajkot as our 54th domestic destination. As we add newer cities and flights to our network, our focus remains firmly on connecting the unconnected parts of the country. We are bullish on the growth potential of the country’s smaller cities and towns and see great demand on the routes we have announced,” said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said.

SpiceJet said it will deploy a mix of its Bombardier Q400s and Boeing 737s NG on the newly announced routes, SpiceJet said. SpiceJet stated that with the new flights, passengers from cities such as Vishakhapatnam, Aurangabad, Rajkot, Jodhpur, Shirdi, Varanasi, and Vijayawada will be able to easily travel to destinations on SpiceJet’s domestic as well as international network.