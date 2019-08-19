SpiceJet announces 12 new domestic flights, 10 daily non-stop from this destination

SpiceJet has been consistently working towards introducing new flights and frequencies and minimizing passenger inconvenience

SpiceJet has announced 12 new domestic flights and inducted Aurangabad as its 53rd domestic destination. Out of these domestic flights, 10 connect Indira Gandhi Airport in Delhi (DEL). For the first time, SpiceJet has announced daily non-stop flight connecting Aurangabad (IXU) and Delhi. SpiceJet has also announced daily non-stop flights connecting Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata (CCU) and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD) in Ahmedabad. There will be daily non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Trivandrum International Airport (TRV) in Thiruvananthapuram.

All the new flights introduced will be operational daily and the airline will deploy its Boeing 737-800 aircraft on all these routes. SpiceJet is celebrating the launch by announcing introductory all-inclusive promotional fare starting at Rs 3,599 on Ahmedabad-Kolkata, Rs 3,501 on Kolkata-Ahmedabad, INR 5,497 on Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram, Rs 5,999 on Thiruvananthapuram -Delhi, Rs 4,099 on Delhi-Aurangabad and Rs 4,192 on Aurangabad-Delhi routes.

The airline has been consistently working towards introducing new flights and frequencies and minimizing passenger inconvenience. Starting April 1, SpiceJet has announced 142 new flights which include 78 connecting Mumbai, 30 connecting Delhi and 12 flights between Mumbai and Delhi.

SpiceJet flight schedule: SG 401 will depart from Ahmedabad at 5.55 am and reach Kolkata at 8.25 am. SG 406 will depart from Kolkata 10.15 pm and will reach Ahmedabad at 12.50 am. The flight services will begin from October 1. SG 8392 will depart from Delhi at 1.00 pm and arrive at Kolkata at 3.25 pm. SG 8391 will depart from Kolkata at 8.55 am and reach Delhi at 11.30 am. Flight services will start from October 1. SG 8394 will depart from Delhi at 7.15 pm and reach Kolkata at 9.40 pm. SG 8393 will depart from Kolkata at 3.55 pm and reach Delhi at 6.20 pm. Flight services will start from October 1. SG 8905 will depart from Delhi at 7.45 pm and reach Bengaluru at 10.30 pm. SG 8906 will depart from Bengaluru at 11.10 pm and reach Delhi at 2.00 pm. Flight services will start from October 8. SG 8963 will depart from Delhi at 11.00 am and will reach Thiruvananthapuram at 2.10 pm. SG 8964 will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 2.40 pm and reach Delhi at 6.00 pm. Flight services will start from October 8. SG 8901 will depart from Delhi at 6.00 am and reach Aurangabad at 7.50 am. SG 8902 will depart from Aurangabad at 8.20 am and reach Delhi at 10.20 am. Flight services will begin from October 8.