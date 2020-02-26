SpiceJet announces 11 flights, more options for Leh, Jaipur, Srinagar; check fares, schedule

SpiceJet flight ticket fares, schedule: SpiceJet is offering flight ticket fares starting at Rs 2,897.
SpiceJet is offering more options for travellers as the no-frills airline has introduced 11 new domestic flights! As per of the new flights’ schedule, SpiceJet will be flying Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar and Srinagar-Mumbai routes for the first time. SpiceJet has also launched daily direct flights on Jalandhar-Jaipur route under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS)-UDAN. New flights will be effective from March 29, 2020, the airline said in a statement.
SpiceJet’s flights on the Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar and Srinagar-Mumbai routes are daily non-stop. Passengers travelling between Leh and Mumbai will be flying through Srinagar. SpiceJet has also increased the number of flights on Mumbai – Rajkot, Delhi – Dharamshala and Bengaluru – Vijayawada. With Jalandhar – Jaipur flights, SpiceJet will be operating a total of 54 flights connecting 12 cities under the RCS, according to the airline.
SpiceJet flight ticket fares:
SpiceJet is offering flight ticket fares starting at Rs 2,897. Jalandhar – Jaipur flight ticket will cost you Rs 3,324, Jaipur – Jalandhar flight ticket will cost you Rs 3,641, Mumbai – Leh flight ticket is available at Rs 6,199, Leh – Srinagar flight ticket is available at Rs 2,897, Srinagar – Mumbai flight ticket is available at Rs 4,865 and Leh – Mumbai flight ticket is available at Rs 6,116.
SpiceJet flight schedule:
Flight Number Origin Destination Departure time arrival time
SG-2750 Jaipur Jalandhar 7.20 AM 8.50 AM
SG-2751 Jalandhar Jaipur 12.30 PM 2.00 PM
SG-223 Mumbai Rajkot 4.35 PM 5.45 PM
SG-224 Rajkot Mumbai 6.15 PM 7.40 PM
SG-2778 Delhi Dharamshala 11.00 AM 12.20 PM
SG-2779 Dharamshala Delhi 12.40 PM 2.10 PM
SG-230 Mumbai Leh 7.25 AM 10.40 AM
SG-480 Leh Srinagar 11.10 AM 12.10 PM
SG-480 Srinagar Mumbai 1.00 PM 4.20 PM
SG-480 Leh Mumbai (via Srinagar) 11.10 AM 4.20 PM
SG-3741 Bengaluru Vijaywada 4.40 PM 6.05 PM
SG-3742 Vijaywada Bengaluru 6.25 PM 7.45 PM
SpiceJet will be deploying Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all the aforementioned routes.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.