SpiceJet announces 11 flights, more options for Leh, Jaipur, Srinagar; check fares, schedule

SpiceJet is offering more options for travellers as the no-frills airline has introduced 11 new domestic flights! As per of the new flights’ schedule, SpiceJet will be flying Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar and Srinagar-Mumbai routes for the first time. SpiceJet has also launched daily direct flights on Jalandhar-Jaipur route under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS)-UDAN. New flights will be effective from March 29, 2020, the airline said in a statement.

SpiceJet’s flights on the Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar and Srinagar-Mumbai routes are daily non-stop. Passengers travelling between Leh and Mumbai will be flying through Srinagar. SpiceJet has also increased the number of flights on Mumbai – Rajkot, Delhi – Dharamshala and Bengaluru – Vijayawada. With Jalandhar – Jaipur flights, SpiceJet will be operating a total of 54 flights connecting 12 cities under the RCS, according to the airline.

SpiceJet flight ticket fares:

SpiceJet is offering flight ticket fares starting at Rs 2,897. Jalandhar – Jaipur flight ticket will cost you Rs 3,324, Jaipur – Jalandhar flight ticket will cost you Rs 3,641, Mumbai – Leh flight ticket is available at Rs 6,199, Leh – Srinagar flight ticket is available at Rs 2,897, Srinagar – Mumbai flight ticket is available at Rs 4,865 and Leh – Mumbai flight ticket is available at Rs 6,116.

SpiceJet flight schedule:

Flight Number Origin Destination Departure time arrival time

SG-2750 Jaipur Jalandhar 7.20 AM 8.50 AM

SG-2751 Jalandhar Jaipur 12.30 PM 2.00 PM

SG-223 Mumbai Rajkot 4.35 PM 5.45 PM

SG-224 Rajkot Mumbai 6.15 PM 7.40 PM

SG-2778 Delhi Dharamshala 11.00 AM 12.20 PM

SG-2779 Dharamshala Delhi 12.40 PM 2.10 PM

SG-230 Mumbai Leh 7.25 AM 10.40 AM

SG-480 Leh Srinagar 11.10 AM 12.10 PM

SG-480 Srinagar Mumbai 1.00 PM 4.20 PM

SG-480 Leh Mumbai (via Srinagar) 11.10 AM 4.20 PM

SG-3741 Bengaluru Vijaywada 4.40 PM 6.05 PM

SG-3742 Vijaywada Bengaluru 6.25 PM 7.45 PM

SpiceJet will be deploying Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all the aforementioned routes.