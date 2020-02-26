SpiceJet announces 11 flights, more options for Leh, Jaipur, Srinagar; check fares, schedule

New Delhi | Published: February 26, 2020 5:24:53 PM

SpiceJet flight ticket fares, schedule: SpiceJet is offering flight ticket fares starting at Rs 2,897.

SpiceJet's flights on the Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar and Srinagar-Mumbai routes are daily non-stop. Passengers travelling between Leh and Mumbai will be flying through Srinagar.

SpiceJet is offering more options for travellers as the no-frills airline has introduced 11 new domestic flights! As per of the new flights’ schedule, SpiceJet will be flying Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar and Srinagar-Mumbai routes for the first time. SpiceJet has also launched daily direct flights on Jalandhar-Jaipur route under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS)-UDAN. New flights will be effective from March 29, 2020, the airline said in a statement.

SpiceJet’s flights on the Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar and Srinagar-Mumbai routes are daily non-stop. Passengers travelling between Leh and Mumbai will be flying through Srinagar. SpiceJet has also increased the number of flights on Mumbai – Rajkot, Delhi – Dharamshala and Bengaluru – Vijayawada. With Jalandhar – Jaipur flights, SpiceJet will be operating a total of 54 flights connecting 12 cities under the RCS, according to the airline.

SpiceJet flight ticket fares:

SpiceJet is offering flight ticket fares starting at Rs 2,897. Jalandhar – Jaipur flight ticket will cost you Rs 3,324, Jaipur – Jalandhar flight ticket will cost you Rs 3,641, Mumbai – Leh flight ticket is available at Rs 6,199, Leh – Srinagar flight ticket is available at Rs 2,897, Srinagar – Mumbai flight ticket is available at Rs 4,865 and Leh – Mumbai flight ticket is available at Rs 6,116.

SpiceJet flight schedule:

Flight Number Origin Destination Departure time arrival time

SG-2750                 Jaipur Jalandhar                7.20 AM             8.50 AM

SG-2751                  Jalandhar Jaipur             12.30 PM             2.00 PM

SG-223                   Mumbai Rajkot                  4.35 PM               5.45 PM

SG-224                   Rajkot Mumbai                  6.15 PM               7.40 PM

SG-2778                 Delhi Dharamshala           11.00 AM           12.20 PM

SG-2779                 Dharamshala Delhi            12.40 PM             2.10 PM

SG-230                   Mumbai Leh                          7.25 AM           10.40 AM

SG-480                    Leh Srinagar                        11.10 AM           12.10 PM

SG-480                    Srinagar Mumbai                 1.00 PM            4.20 PM

SG-480                    Leh Mumbai (via Srinagar) 11.10 AM          4.20 PM

SG-3741                   Bengaluru Vijaywada            4.40 PM            6.05 PM

SG-3742                   Vijaywada Bengaluru            6.25 PM            7.45 PM

SpiceJet will be deploying Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all the aforementioned routes.

