Flights to Germany, the US, and France will be operating from India now under the temporary reciprocal arrangement.

International flights from India begins! While international air travel has been suspended in India for a long time, some international flights are ready to take off now under special operations. Flights to Germany, the US, and France will be operating from India now under the temporary reciprocal arrangement. All Indian and foreign airlines have been given permissions to fly citizens of any country. However, air travel for these passengers is subjected to restrictions that the government of destination countries have imposed.

A report by the IE citing the Ministry of Civil Aviation notification said that Indian nationals who are permitted to travel as per the guidelines of the home ministry, people holding US visas and are legal permanent residents or any other foreign nationals holding the US visa can take the flight from India. The similar approach is applicable for those travelling to France or Germany.

While the government has allowed people to travel to these countries, there is a catch, according to the report. The first criteria for travelling from India is that before making any flight reservations, people have to confirm that they will be allowed entry into the destination country. This might be problematic for Indian nationals travelling to European countries. The EU has not yet allowed inbound travel from India depending on the current status of Coronavirus transmission in the country. In two lists of the countries (from where passengers can be allowed to enter) taken out by the EU, India’s name did not come. In such a scenario, it becomes problematic for passengers boarding from India.

Meanwhile, the civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri has been informing that international travel from India will resume in a phased manner depending on the nature of Coronavirus transmission. International travel, the report said, will remain restricted among many countries till the time the threat of Coronavirus infection is there. It is to note that New Zealand which once got rid of COVID-19 infection, witnessed recurrence of Coronavirus case once international flight operations resumed. This urged the country to close its borders again. Therefore, the international flight operations will be dependent on the state of Coronavirus transmission in that country.