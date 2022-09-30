Southern Railway hikes platform ticket prices ahead of festive season; Check new rates at these stations

The Southern Railway on Thursday announced that the platform ticket rates will be hiked at eight stations in Chennai. The prices will see an increase from Rs 10 to Rs 20 from October 1st to January 31st, 2023. The decision was taken to avoid overcrowding at railway stations and in trains during the season of festivals. Officials said that the increase in ticket prices will help control the number of people who enter the platform without any valid reason.

“Chennai Division of Southern Railway has decided to increase the Platform ticket fare from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per person for the upcoming festival season with effect from 1st October 2022 to 31st January 2023,” the statement from Southern Railway said, reported ANI.

The eight stations where the new tariff will be implemented are Dr. MGR Central, Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Avadi, Katpadi, and Tiruvallur.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways will also start 82 special trains in October that will run on various routes during the festive season. These trains will help people travel with ease and comfort during various festivals such as Navratri, Dussehra, and the upcoming festivals of Chhath Puja and Diwali. To book these trains, passengers can use the NTES app or the official website of the railways i.e. IRCTC. Indian Railways’ Central Railway zone took to Twitter and said, “CR to Run 82 Festival Special Trains.”

To ensure that the passengers have an opportunity to eat satvik food during their travel in Navratris, the Railways have also started providing Navratri special meals on its trains. This step is taken to accommodate the passengers who are fasting and traveling on the occasion. The nine-day-long festival dedicated to Goddess Durga is celebrated across the country.

According to IRCTC, the food that the passengers can order include Makhana Kheer, Sabudana Kheer, Aloo ki Sabji, Vrat Paneer Chatpata, and Paneer Makhmali.