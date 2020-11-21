South Africa open doors to Indian leisure travellers; Here are documents mandatory for travel

Airports in South Africa open for international take-offs and landing are Johannesburg; King Shaka International, Durban, O.R. Tambo International and Cape Town International Airport. (Wikimedia Commons)

South Africa has opened its arms for Indian tourists taking away restrictions on travel to the country after a prolonged period. Indians now can visit South Africa both for business and leisure purposes by maintaining coronavirus safety protocols.

Indian travellers will have to apply for their travel by sending their tourist visa applications to nearest VFS Global Office first, starting from November 23. According to the Consulate General of the Republic of South Africa. All international travellers allowed to the country provided they follow prescribed safety norms and furnish negative Covid-19 test report.

South Africa restricted travel of International travellers since March 2020 when almost every country sealed its international borders and shut down international airports taking into consideration the impending spread of coronavirus all over the world. In October 2020, the South African government opened doors to all countries barring India, the US and Germany, where cases were the highest and increasing every day. But finally, all countries are allowed to travel to South Africa by following certain rules.

Travellers should present a negative PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test conducted not more than 72 hours ago before taking the flight.

If the travellers fail to present medical test report they have to self-quarantine at their own cost.

If the travellers have a hopping flight in any airport through the ‘yellow fever belt’ or are coming from that area of Africa, South and Central America, they have to produce vaccination certificate as well.

Indian travellers will need documents like a passport valid for 30 days with blank pages, a complete visa application, proof of hotel booking, and a daily itinerary, two passport size photos, valid air tickets, three months bank statement and a balance of at least Rs 3,000. And a self-attested cover level with details of the duration of stay and trip.