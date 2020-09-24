SOPs for Hotels and Guests: Here’s all you need to know

Social Distancing, Face Masks and Hygiene holds utmost importance while welcoming the guests and during the other chores.

By Sameer Bhati

As we are heading towards the Unlock Phase 4, it is becoming more and more important to strictly follow the guidelines while unlocking the business in order to avoid the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. If hotels open during this phase, they should aim to minimize all possible physical contacts between the guests and the hotel staff. They should also adopt other preventive and safety measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Social Distancing, Face Masks and Hygiene holds utmost importance while welcoming the guests and during the other chores.

Guests staying more than one day:

International guests should carry their RT-PCR test reports with them which should have a validity of 72Hrs. atleast (even test done at Airport should be acceptable).

For Domestic guests, RAT or RT-PCR has to be conducted if the guests are showing any symptoms.

Compulsory RAT should be conducted only for those domestic guests who are coming from containment zones.

Hotels can perform RAT on their own cost for the safety of other guests.

Thermal scanning at the entrance of the hotel must be made compulsory for all. Only the guests showing no symptoms should be allowed to enter the hotel.

Proper records of the guests should be maintained so that in case of any contact tracing requirements, concerned hotels can fulfill Government’s conditions.

Any other norms designed by GOI regarding International tourists should be followed.

Unfortunately, most of the hotels (including big brands) are not following these norms especially in domestic guest’s contexts.

Short staying guests (i.e. Business meetings, Restaurant service users and Party guests):

Details of types of participants i.e. domestic or international should be provided in advance.

For Domestic & International guests, the above norms will be applicable.

Symptoms will be the main deciding factor to perform any test.

Thermal scanning must be compulsory for all.

Any specific guidelines or policies regarding business meeting by any particular corporate should be followed.

Any other norms designed by GOI or State Govt. should be followed.

Again, most of the norms are not strictly following here.

Hotel Hygiene and its maintenance:

Hospitality industry and hygiene goes hand in hand and this pandemic has just upped a notch, for the hygiene standards to be maintained by the industry. Keeping the concern of the pandemic as a high priority, the hotels should strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Tourism in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Accessibility of hygiene and sanitation machines should be readily available with active refilling. These include Thermal Gun Thermometer, Hand sanitizers, Disinfectants, Bind bags, etc.

The temperature setting of all air conditioning devices in the premises should be within the scope of 24-40 C. The range of relative humidity should be in the bracket of 40-70%.

Daily sanitization drive should be conducted.

Proper CCTV Footages should be maintained in case a person is found infected. This will help in tracing the movements of the infected person.

Hotel authority needs to ensure that all the staff members should wear a mask and hand gloves which needs to be replaced after attending each customer to avert any cross contagion.

Buffets should be avoided. The guests should be asked to have their meals in their personal rooms only.

The guests should be asked to use the washrooms of their personal rooms. Usage of common washrooms should be avoided by the guests.

Payment gateways should be changed from cash to online or digital transfers.

All the baggage should be sanitized and disinfected decently before moving it to the room.

While cleaning the premises or rooms housekeeping staff should cover their face with a mask and wear PPE Kits. The staff should disinfect their hands before entering the room and once again when the cleaning procedure is through.

The author is Director, Star Imaging and Path Labs. Views expressed are the author’s own.