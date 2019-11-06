Sonakshi Sinha’s bag gets damaged in flight! DGCA baggage damage claim rules you must know

Indigo replied saying, “Hi Sonakshi. We’re sorry to see your bag has been damaged. We wish to speak with you.

We often come across the unwanted news of baggage damage. Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has recently posted a video on her official twitter handle complaining about the baggage damage after she travelled on an IndiGo flight. The video showed that handles of the bag were broken. The wheels were also missing. In a sarcastic manner, Sinha captioned the video as “Hi @IndiGo6E, Hulk is 6E, this was not so 6E. You broke the unbreakable.”

Soon after this video went viral, Indigo replied saying, “Hi Sonakshi. We’re sorry to see your bag has been damaged. We wish to speak with you. Could you please DM us your contact number and a convenient time to call? ~Shashi”. Both parties, however, resolved the matter amicably. IndiGo posted saying, “Sonakshi, thanks for connecting with our team. We are really sorry about the bag and have taken it up with our handling team. We wish you all the best for your future projects and hope to see you soon! ~Siddhi.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has clear instructions and policy regarding the baggage- Safety Instruction, Charges, and Compensation. DGCA has advised travellers to make sure that the size of their hand baggage is as per the dimensions specified by the airline as oversized hand baggage can lead to overloading and create a safety hazard. The DGCA has categorically stated that passengers must avoid carrying dry cell batteries, knives, alcohol, scissors, sharp instruments, tools, firearms, ammunition and their toy replicas in the hand baggage as these items are declared as prohibited. The DGCA has also stated that flyers must carry currency, precious metals, jewellery, negotiable instruments, securities, personal identification documents and other items of value in their hand baggage for safety and security.

According to the DGCA, passengers must check the liability of airlines in case of loss, damage or delayed baggage. In case of loss, damage or delayed baggage, passengers must contact the airline. Passengers must collect the Property Irregularity Report (known as PIR) before leaving the airport. Passengers must put in a written claim to the airline. In case of damaged baggage, the DGCA has directed the airline concerned to pay them for the repair of the flyer’s baggage or provide replacement baggage. The airline is liable to pay the flyers compensation in case of loss, damage or delayed baggage as per the provisions of the Carriage by Air Act, 1972.