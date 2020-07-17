Social distancing on flights: Book an additional vacant seat! Check Indigo’s new booking scheme and charges

The company has also said that the passengers will be able to avail the new facility only by booking their tickets on the airline’s website and not through any travel portals or airport counters.

Amidst the rising safety concerns and fear of contracting Covid-19 during air travel, Indigo has come up with a facility which will allow the booking of two adjacent seats for a single passenger in order to reduce the chances of contracting the virus, according to a PTI report. The new facility is all set to be effective from July 24 and the passengers will get an opportunity to book a double seat for their travel, the company was quoted as saying by PTI. As far as the extra charge for booking an additional seat is concerned, the company has said that it will levy upto 25 percent of the original booking cost for the extra seat.

The “6E double seat” scheme will not be provided if passengers book their tickets through travel portals, Indigo Call centre or airport counters, the company said. The decision was taken by the carrier after it conducted an online survey on the issue of safety and social distancing norms during air travel. More than 25,000 passengers had participated in the survey which was conducted between June 20 and June 28 by the company.

The company had also been receiving a lot of requests from the passengers to book an additional seat for themselves in view of the safety concerns, IndiGo’s chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI. Lack of social distancing by fellow passengers, quarantine measures undertaken by different states and travel on the aircraft with lots of co-passengers were key concerns raised by the passengers, according to the survey. 62% of the respondents had highlighted lack of social distancing by other passengers, 55 % had flagged quarantine measures by different states and another 55% had expressed discomfort sharing the flight with a lot of passengers