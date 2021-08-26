Smart City Bhubaneswar launches GoGreen cycling, smart parking and sensory park for children

The city administration has taken the measure to generate awareness about the harms of vehicular emissions and a possible solution to cut down the carbon emissions. (Representative image)

Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar which is one of the 100 ‘smart cities’ has launched a unique GoGreen initiative under which residents of the city will be allowed to ride special bikes free of cost every thursday. According to the initiative launched by the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited(BSCL), the GoGreen initiative will allow residents of the city to avail MoCycle every Thursday for their personal work or leisure without any charges. The city administration has taken the measure to generate awareness about the harms of vehicular emissions and a possible solution to cut down the carbon emissions.

GoGreen Thursday Scheme

As per the information about the initiative released by the BSCL, residents will be allowed to ride bicycles on every Thursday from 6 AM in the morning till 8 PM in the evening. Residents can avail the rides free of cost during the stipulated time without any charges from the cycle stations situated at different centres in the city. Residents must also take note that they must have mandatorily installed the Yana/Yulu application on their device and maintained some positive balance in the account to avail the facility. The application can be downloaded from the Play Store.

Other measures taken by smart city Bhubaneswar

Earlier this week, the BSCL had unveiled a unique sensory park in the city which has been built in a manner to cater to the needs of differently abled children and adults. The park situated at Saheed Nagar has been equipped with an open gym, pathways, children-friendly playthings all in compliance with the universal access guidelines which make them fit for use and convenient to the differently abled population in the city.

The city administration is also in the works of constructing a smart parking system designed with the help of sensors that will contribute to organised parking of vehicles at crowded areas of the city. Currently, the smart parking system is being constructed at a stretch between Raj Mahal square and Sishu Bhawan square. In tune with the aim of making the city greener and environment friendly, saplings are also being sown at the margins of the Janpath road in the city. The sapling sowing, trimming and pruning work on plants is being undertaken currently at a stretch between Sishu Bhawan Square and Rajmahal Square.

About Smart Cities Mission

Launched in the year 2015 by the central government, the Smart City Mission is a centrally sponsored scheme that is aiming at developing 100 smart cities spread across different states and Union Territories in the country. The scheme is aiming at making the chosen cities sustainable and equipped with smart amenities including energy efficient buildings, solid liquid waste management system, renewable power generation and green transport system.