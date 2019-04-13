Planning to visit Slovakia? Now file for Visa in newly inaugurated Application Centre in New Delhi

Number of visa applications for Slovakia have seen a rise in recent years and the country’s destinations have gained popularity among Indian travellers across segments. (Image of Bratislava Castle via Slovakia Tourism)

A new Slovakia visa application centre has been opened for Indian residents in the capital city of New Delhi. VFS Global has brought the centre here. The centre was formally inaugurated last month by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic in New Delhi H.E. Mr Ivan Lančarič. This is one of the three Visa Application Centres launched by VFS Global across India, providing Slovakia visa services. The other two Visa Application Centres are located in Mumbai and Bengaluru. All three centres in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru have commenced accepting Slovakia visa applications in December 2018. Earlier applicants had to travel to New Delhi and submit their applications at the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in the capital.

Number of visa applications for Slovakia have seen a rise in recent years and the country’s destinations have gained popularity among Indian travellers across segments. There was a significant increase of 68 per cent in visa applications for Slovakia in 2018 over 2017.

Also Read | Visit Little Rann of Kutch, Gujarat’s hidden gem and a mesmerising haven for tourists

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic in New Delhi H.E. Mr Ivan Lančarič said, “If you are interested in visiting a country with a rich history, unique traditions, vibrant cities, historic architecture and a wealth of summer or winter opportunities for outdoor adventures, Slovakia may be the perfect destination for your next trip. With many magical castles, mountain peaks and tasty food and wines, Slovakia offers the tourist experience that will both surprise and delight visitors.”

VFS Global Regional Group COO – South Asia, Middle East and China, Vinay Malhotra said, “We are extremely pleased to be commencing Slovakia visa services in New Delhi. With the launch of this centre, we now provide Slovakia visa services in three cities across India. The Central European country, popular for its expansive national parks, vibrant culture and historical castles and chateaux, has caught the attention of the well-heeled Indian traveller, and we look forward to getting their visits off to a great start with our best-in-class visa services.”

Also Read | Kailash Mansarovar yatra registration: From eligibility, timing, route, last date for application to cost; all you need to know

With the opening of New Delhi Visa Application Centre, Slovakia visa applicants can now experience a better visa submission process including optional services to further ease the process, such as automated SMS updates on visa applications, online tracking of the visa request, and courier return of processed passports, among others.

Other key benefits of the new Visa application centre are:

· Comfortable centres with automated crowd management capabilities

· Responsive and professional staff which can converse in local language as well

· Information on visa categories, fees and other application related details available on dedicated website

· Email support and call centre to answer queries

· Application status can be tracked online tracking

· Secure and convenient courier return of visa documents to address of your choice

· Professionals acn submit applications on weekends as well

· To enable submission of applications from a location of your choice, on-demand Mobile Visa Services is also offered