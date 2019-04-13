Planning to visit Slovakia? Now file for Visa in newly inaugurated Application Centre in New Delhi

By: | Published: April 13, 2019 7:14 PM

This is one of the three Visa Application Centres launched by VFS Global across India, providing Slovakia visa services. The other two Visa Application Centres are located in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Visa for europe, Visa for Slovakia , Visa to europe, Visa to Slovakia, Slovakia Visa, Europe Visa, Travel to europe, travel to slovakia, East Europe visa travel, Slovakia Visa Application Centre New Delhi, where to to apply slovakia visa Number of visa applications for Slovakia have seen a rise in recent years and the country’s destinations have gained popularity among Indian travellers across segments. (Image of Bratislava Castle via Slovakia Tourism)

A new Slovakia visa application centre has been opened for Indian residents in the capital city of New Delhi. VFS Global has brought the centre here. The centre was formally inaugurated last month by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic in New Delhi H.E. Mr Ivan Lančarič. This is one of the three Visa Application Centres launched by VFS Global across India, providing Slovakia visa services. The other two Visa Application Centres are located in Mumbai and Bengaluru. All three centres in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru have commenced accepting Slovakia visa applications in December 2018. Earlier applicants had to travel to New Delhi and submit their applications at the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in the capital.

Number of visa applications for Slovakia have seen a rise in recent years and the country’s destinations have gained popularity among Indian travellers across segments. There was a significant increase of 68 per cent in visa applications for Slovakia in 2018 over 2017.

Also Read | Visit Little Rann of Kutch, Gujarat’s hidden gem and a mesmerising haven for tourists

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic in New Delhi H.E. Mr Ivan Lančarič said, “If you are interested in visiting a country with a rich history, unique traditions, vibrant cities, historic architecture and a wealth of summer or winter opportunities for outdoor adventures, Slovakia may be the perfect destination for your next trip. With many magical castles, mountain peaks and tasty food and wines, Slovakia offers the tourist experience that will both surprise and delight visitors.”

VFS Global Regional Group COO – South Asia, Middle East and China, Vinay Malhotra said, “We are extremely pleased to be commencing Slovakia visa services in New Delhi. With the launch of this centre, we now provide Slovakia visa services in three cities across India. The Central European country, popular for its expansive national parks, vibrant culture and historical castles and chateaux, has caught the attention of the well-heeled Indian traveller, and we look forward to getting their visits off to a great start with our best-in-class visa services.”

Also Read | Kailash Mansarovar yatra registration: From eligibility, timing, route, last date for application to cost; all you need to know

With the opening of New Delhi Visa Application Centre, Slovakia visa applicants can now experience a better visa submission process including optional services to further ease the process, such as automated SMS updates on visa applications, online tracking of the visa request, and courier return of processed passports, among others.
Other key benefits of the new Visa application centre are:

· Comfortable centres with automated crowd management capabilities

· Responsive and professional staff which can converse in local language as well

· Information on visa categories, fees and other application related details available on dedicated website

· Email support and call centre to answer queries

· Application status can be tracked online tracking

· Secure and convenient courier return of visa documents to address of your choice

· Professionals acn submit applications on weekends as well

· To enable submission of applications from a location of your choice, on-demand Mobile Visa Services is also offered

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Planning to visit Slovakia? Now file for Visa in newly inaugurated Application Centre in New Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition