Skyview By Empyrean in Patnitop becomes India’s first sustainable tourism destination

A 90-minute drive from the Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, this getaway is spread over 22 acres and commenced operations three years ago.

Skyview By Empyrean, Patnitop, has become India’s first Sustainable Tourism Destination, as certified by the Responsible Tourism Society of India (RTSOI) for complying with the Union Ministry of Tourism’s sustainable and responsible tourism standards for travel destinations.

It was also conferred ‘Champion’ status, accorded for scores of 90-plus for sustainable eco-friendly tourism practices.

Located in Jammu & Kashmir, Skyview by Empyrean, Patnitop, was the first to introduce a holistic leisure and lifestyle destination in the Himalayas with an array of experiences, including gondola ride, luxury stays, shopping, and soft adventure activities.

A 90-minute drive from the Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, this getaway is spread over 22 acres and commenced operations three years ago. The Skyview Gondola is billed as the Gateway to Patnitop. It is India’s highest gondola in terms of ground clearance.

Patnitop is a hilltop tourist destination situated in Udhampur district on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Situated on a plateau in the Shivalik belt, Patnitop has an altitude of 2,024 m, with the Chenab flowing in close proximity.

The Skyview Patnitop ropeway, the largest Indo-French collaboration in mountain infrastructure, was built in a record 2.4 years under the Public-Private Partnership model. Having started operations in July 2020, it was awarded the best adventure tourism destination within a month. The ropeway has cut travel time between Sanget and Patnitop to 15 minutes from 1.5 hours.

Once a bottleneck for road travel due to snowfall and avalanche at Patnitop, the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel — India’s longest road tunnel — has since reduced the distance between Jammu and Srinagar by 31 km by bypassing Patnitop.

Empyrean Skyview Projects Managing Director Syed Junaid Altaf said: “…promoting sustainable development and tourism is the right way forward. Over the next three years we are looking at close to 700,000 passengers on the gondola itself, which will help in reducing carbon footprint…”