  • MORE MARKET STATS

Six tigers missing at Ranthambore National Park

By: |
March 20, 2021 5:03 PM

Six tigers are missing nearly for the past one year from the Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park, according to an official.

Verma said that the tigers were from different ranges.

Six tigers are missing nearly for the past one year from the Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park, according to an official. Two of them are cubs, national park’s Field Director T C Verma said, adding that they were last seen in March and April last year.

Since there is no evidence of natural death or poaching, it is most likely that the tigers moved out to other forest areas, he said. Verma said that the tigers were from different ranges. We are trying to locate the tigers, he said.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Six tigers missing at Ranthambore National Park
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1International Day of Forests: Explore the best wild life sanctuaries in Maharashtra
2Uttarakhand Kumbh Mela: Here is why new CM Tirath Singh Rawat doesn’t want any restrictions on pilgrims
3Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Holy stone from Sri Lanka’s ‘Sita Eliya’ to be used in Ram temple construction