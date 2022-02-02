Singapore Tourism Board launches safe itinerary guide for international travellers

The safe itinerary guide provides strategies to help tourism businesses better understand their consumers.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Wednesday said it has joined hands with five tourism industry associations in Singapore to launch the safe itinerary guide and ‘Experience Singapore!’ Compendium, as the country prepares to welcome international travellers.

For this purpose, STB has joined hands with the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS), Association of Singapore Attractions (ASA), Singapore Association of Conventions and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (SACEOS), Singapore Hotel Association (SHA) and Society of Tourist Guides Singapore (STGS), according to a statement.

The safe itinerary guide provides strategies to help tourism businesses better understand their consumers, so that they can personalise travel itineraries based on traveller profiles.

“As Singapore moves towards living with COVID-19 and cautiously reopens its borders to more visitors, it is imperative for the tourism industry to adopt practices and measures that establish Singapore as a safe travel destination,” STB Regional Director (India, Middle East and South Asia) G B Srithar said.

Moreover, he said that with various health and safety requirements and changes in consumer behaviour, STB with its tourism partners has a role to play in helping visitors navigate travel and safety requirements.

“The ‘Experience Singapore!’ Compendium will be particularly useful for our travel trade partner-friends in India to better understand the travel offerings available and present these to their clients as they plan their travel to our city,” he added.