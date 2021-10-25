Singapore lifts travel restriction for some Asian countries with conditions; What it means to travelers from India

Indian travelers so far had to spend 14 days in a third country before flying to Singapore.

Singapore one of the hottest travel destinations in Asia is not open frontiers for transit travelers from other Asian countries like India, Myanmar, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka from October 26. Meaning that people with 14-day travel history from these countries will be allowed to Singapore after going through its Category IV border measures.

Category IV border measures and what it means to Indian travelers

Category IV is the strictest of all restrictions n Singapore that only citizens and permanent residents of Singapore and travelers under Death and Critical illness emergency Visits Lane can return to Singapore. Other travelers, including the ones to, were allowed to enter Singapore prior are not allowed in the state-city. Eligible travelers under this category need to take an RT-PCR test not more than 48 hours before arrival and submit a sample on arrival at the international airport and go through mandatory 10-day institutional quarantine.

Why Singapore made the travel relaxations now

The Singapore Ministry of Health said that they have reviewed the Covid-19 saturation in these countries and have decided that all travelers with up to 14-day travel history in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar can transit through Singapore starting October 26. The travelers will be subject to Category IV border measures.

Will Singapore allow travelers from other countries?

In August, Singapore introduced vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) with Brunei Darussalam and Germany. VTLs, i.e extension of travel corridors for fully vaccinated has been extended to Italy, Denmark, France, Span, Netherlands, Canada, UK, South Korea, and the US.

Other countries that allow travel from India

Other countries like Germany, Span, UAE, Turkey, Maldives, Thailand are now welcoming Indian travelers to an extent. Indian travelers who are vaccinated and going to Turkey no longer need to go through mandatory institutional quarantine. Germany lifted the entry ban for travelers from India after re-classifying India to “high (Covid) incidence areas”, down from the higher travel restriction level of “virus variant areas”. Spain too is allowing full vaccinated tourists from India