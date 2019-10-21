Siachen declared open for tourism! Rajnath Singh inaugurates ‘Col Chewang Rinchen’ bridge in Ladakh

He expressed appreciation for the BRO for playing a critical role in the connecting people in difficult terrain as well as helping in opening new avenues that can be opened up through people-to-people connections. (Image: Ministry of Defence)

The world’s highest battlefield — the Siachen Glacier in India has now been opened to a common traveller. The announcement comes days ahead of Ladakh being declared a separate Union Territory end of October.

While inaugurating the strategically located bridge across the Shyok River which is expected to provide easy connectivity with the Daulat Beg Oldi sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, the defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced this.

Singh was in Ladakh for the inauguration along with Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Monday.

According to the minister, Ladakh has tremendous potential in tourism and better connectivity is expected to bring tourists in large numbers. He added that the Siachen area is now open for tourists and tourism. Now, right from the Siachen Base Camp to Kumar Post – the whole area has been opened for tourism purposes.”

The new bridge that was inaugurated is expected to bolster border infrastructure which would help in dealing with any threats that that would disturb the peace of the nation.

Earlier expeditions were allowed to the Siachen in the late 1970s by the Indian Army and this was totally stopped in 1984. Singh after taking over as the Defence Minister had visited the highest battlefield in June accompanied by the Army Chief had undertaken an aerial reconnaissance of the Glacier and had interacted with the troops.

The bridge which is strategically located has been named ‘Col Chewang Rinchen Setu’, built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) over River Shyok, connecting Durbuk and Daulat Beg Oldie in Eastern Ladakh.

This bridge is sandwiched between strategic Karakoram and Chang Chenmo ranges, and is 430-metre built at an altitude of about 15,000 feet using Micro Piling Technology. It has been completed in a record time of just 15 months.

On the boundary issues with China, the minister stated that the relations between the two countries are not only cordial but whatever perceptional differences related to the boundary has been handled maturely and responsibly.

Reiterating that Kashmir is an integral part of India, the minister stated that the revocation of Article 370 will put an end to terrorism and separatism. And will also help in empowering women in the area.

He expressed appreciation for the BRO for playing a critical role in the connecting people in difficult terrain as well as helping in opening new avenues that can be opened up through people-to-people connections.

According to the minister the BRO has used Rs 900 crore for the development of the infrastructure for Ladakh which will soon become a major tourist hub.