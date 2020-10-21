Shocking! Woman coughs on co-passengers after being asked to wear mask, deplaned and arrested

The woman passenger was arrested after the incident, Belfast International Airport said in a statement.

Coronavirus pandemic seems to have tested the strength of our patience and determination and not everyone has managed to pass the litmus test. There have been a few instances of unruly conduct in public that grabbed the headlines. Here is one such blatant display of untoward behaviour on the flight. Footage recorded on an aircraft shows that a woman passenger was refusing to wear the mask and hence she was asked to deboard. Subsequently, that woman passenger started coughing on other passengers and shouting abusive expletives. She was even heard shouting “everybody dies”.

The incident was reported at Belfast International Airport (BFS) in Northern Ireland. The woman passenger was boarding an EasyJet flight EZY481. An Easyjet spokesperson was quoted as saying that police was informed as a passenger was “behaving disruptively on board” and “refusing to wear” face mask. The flight was destined for Edinburgh. The woman passenger was arrested after the incident, Belfast International Airport said in a statement.

Flight guidelines have made it mandatory for all flyers to bring their own face masks and wear it throughout the flight journey. One is allowed to lower down the face-covering while eating and drinking.

A passenger on that flight had recorded the video. The passenger revealed that the woman passenger was accommodated and allowed a row of seats to herself by airline staff after she had asked for it. However, she started shouting when the flight attendant asked her to wear the mask. Thereafter, this video went viral on social media platforms and reactions have been pouring in.

In India, there are strict rules to check such unruly behaviour on the flight. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in its guidelines noted, “Due to the operations in COVID-19 environment, there may be increased stress imposed on passengers due to new processes in place which may lead to increased disputes between passengers or with the crew. Such behaviour, in the context of pressures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, may be less aggressive or intrusive than the normally exhibited unruly behaviour, hence extra attention and steps need to be devoted for the prevention and management of unruly passengers.”