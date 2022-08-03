Shocking! Kerala youth traveling from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on skateboard dies in Haryana

In a shocking incident, a Kerala youth, Anas Hajas, who was traveling from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on a skateboard, lost his life after a speeding truck hit in Haryana’s Panchkula district on Tuesday. Anas was on his way from Pinjore in Panchkula (Haryana) to Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh).

According to Ram Karan of Pinjore police station, the 31-year-old was on his skateboard during the accident, after which the truck fled from the spot. However, some locals took the registration number of the truck and informed the police. Anas was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Anas, who was a native of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, began his 3511-km-long journey on May 29, 2022. He had also posted a video on the social media group of a local village group, where Anas said he was only 600 km away from Kashmir.

“It may take another 15 days to reach Kashmir. These days, I am skating only 40 to 50 km a day. So far, everything has been safe. Thanks, everyone,’’ the IE quoted him as saying in the video. He had launched the expedition with the aim of creating awareness among the people about skating. He had previously worked in an IT firm in Thiruvananthapuram after completing his graduation from Computer Science.

He bought his skating board nearly three years back, after which he started his training. Apart from completing the Kanyakumari-Kashmir leg on the skating board, Anas was planning the next trips to Nepal, Bhutan and Cambodia.

Importantly, while Anas had been training regularly for long hours on his skating board, his trip to Kashmir was not pre-planned. He had informed his parents about his Kashmir trip just a day before he started his journey. His luggage included two pairs of clothes, a pair of shoes, and his helmet.

While he covered a distance of 100 kms a day during his initial days, Anas scaled down the distance covered in a day after suggestion from his friends.