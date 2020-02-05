Shivaji Memorial Site in the Arabian Sea: 1.5 km undersea tunnel proposed in Mumbai

The committee has suggested that a tunnel be built for connectivity to the memorial site during the monsoon season when the boats won’t be able to ply in the rough weather.

The committee tasked to build Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial site in the Arabian sea has proposed to construct an undersea tunnel to ferry visitors in the monsoon season, the Indian Express reported. Head of the committee Vinayak Mete has said that the committee has suggested that a tunnel be built for connectivity to the memorial site during the monsoon season when the boats won’t be able to ply in the rough weather.

Most of the committee members including the contractor of the project Larsen and Toubro are in support of the proposed undersea tunnel and state Public Works department has been asked to study the feasibility of the project and come up with a report in the next meeting, Mete said. The proposed undersea tunnel would facilitate all-weather connectivity to the site including in the 3-4 months of the monsoon, he added. He further informed that the Maharashtra Maritime Board has been asked to furnish information on the possible sea route and type of boats which may be used to ferry visitors to the site.

If the committee had its way and succeeded in convincing the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray then the undersea tunnel would be a first in the country. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial site project was announced by the previous BJP government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Shivaji statue is proposed to have an 88-metre high pedestal on which a whopping 192-metre tall statue of the Maratha icon will be constructed. The statue will be built 1.5 km inside the sea which in itself is going to be the main attraction for the project. The cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 3,600 crore, as per media reports, which will substantially rise if the tunnel is also incorporated in the project. No construction work is being undertaken at the site presently.