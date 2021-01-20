  • MORE MARKET STATS

Seychelles opens up for tourism for COVID-19 vaccinated travellers

By: |
January 20, 2021 5:57 PM

Seychelles is currently open to Indian visitors -- who have not been vaccinated -- through private jet transfers only, the statement noted.

Seychelles is currently open to Indian visitors -- who have not been vaccinated -- through private jet transfers only, the statement noted.

The Seychelles government has opened the country for tourism for those who have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine and have a negative report from a RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to the journey, said an official statement on Wednesday.

On January 14, the Seychelles government announced that it is opening up the country for tourism in a two-step approach: the first phase is about allowing passengers 14 days after taking both the doses of vaccine as well as with COVID-negative report from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey.

Related News

The second phase will be from mid-March — by the time the Seychelles government expects to vaccinate significant section of its population — when non-vaccinated persons would be able to enter the country with just a COVID-negative report from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, said the statement by the country’s tourism promotion board.

“By the ongoing numbers, the country has forecasted that 25 per cent of its population is likely to be vaccinated by mid-March which will witness the roll-out of the second phase of welcoming international tourists to the island nation,” it mentioned.

“The country will open up to all visitors, vaccinated or not. Travellers planning a vacation during this time will only have to present a negative COVID-19 PCR certificate with the test taken maximum of 72 hours prior to departure with no quarantine upon arrival into the country,” it added.

Seychelles is currently open to Indian visitors — who have not been vaccinated — through private jet transfers only, the statement noted.

Non-vaccinated Indians can currently travel to Seychelles island on a private jet and with a COVID-negative report of a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, it explained.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Seychelles opens up for tourism for COVID-19 vaccinated travellers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Vistara commences daily flight service between Delhi, Sharjah under air bubble agreement
2Cheers for Shirdi devotees! Direct Mumbai-Shirdi chopper service resumes, check fare, timing
3Delhi’s Transport department firming up ‘rent a bike’ scheme