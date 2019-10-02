Serene ‘Patratu Valley’ of Jharkhand to get a lake resort for perfect tourist experience

The ‘Patratu Valley’ near the capital city Ranchi is quite popular locally for the serene view. (Image: JTDC)

Jharkhand Tourism: Despite being less popular among the tourists, the state of Jharkhand has some of the best of hidden tourist destinations. The state, which is highly rich in wildlife and forest has some of the most serene locations, hidden and less known to the tourists. Jharkhand also is known as the state of tribes. It is home to one of the oldest Indian tribes, the ‘Munda Tribes’ and also to the popular freedom fighter, Birsa Munda. Also known as the state of lakes and waterfalls, Jharkhand, over the span of almost 2 decades has developed accessibility to some of the most remote locations. This has given the state a new opportunity to attract tourists. Among some of the best tourist destinations, the ‘Patratu Valley’ near the capital city Ranchi is quite popular.

The Jharkhand tourism department through an advertisement has informed that Chief Minister Raghubar Das is set to inaugurate the newly constructed Patratu Lake Resort on October 2. The resort, which is located in the serene valley next to the Patratu dam has been built by the State Tourism department. The resort appears to be a significant attraction for the tourists as earlier tourists had no option but to not stay here as the location is quite remote. The resort provides all the necessary amenities for the tourists. The resort also features a small park for children and a water park.

As the resort is located next to a huge dam, the option for water sports and boating is also available. Tourists can enjoy activities like jet skiing, surfing the water on high-speed motorboats, boating and parasailing.

Tourism Minister of Jharkhand, Amar Kumar Bauri will also be present among others at the inaugural ceremony.

The resort has been developed keeping in mind the respect for nature and forest. Also, it gives tourists a sneak peek of tribal life. Jharkhand is known for its diverse flora and fauna. Also the vivid wildlife and deep jungles are major attractions for tourists.

Image: Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.

How to reach Patratu lake resort: Patratu lake resort is located beside Patratu dam which is at a distance of 30 km from Ramgarh. For convenience and better connectivity, it is recommended to take a 35 km long road journey from the capital city Ranchi. While travelling to the destination from Ranchi via Pithoria, the downhill journey is picturesque.

Patratu Railway station is also a medium to reach but the rail connectivity is poor and locals advice to take road journey.

Image: Ribhu Mishra/Financial Express Online

One can book a taxi from the Birsa Munda Airport or Ranchi Railway Station and can reach Patratu in almost 45 minutes to 1 hour. Local buses are also available from Ranchi’s Chandani Chowk located in Kanke road area of the city at an interval of 30 minutes during the day time.

Best time to visit: Since the Patratu valley is located in the area of influence of the Tropic of Cancer, the best time to visit the place is between mid-September to February. Also, during this November and December, tourists get a chance to watch beautiful with migratory birds.