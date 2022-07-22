Second North East India festival to be held in Thailand’s Bangkok

In a fitting tribute to the 75th diplomatic relations between India and Thailand, a large contingent of artistes is travelling to Bangkok to participate in the second edition of North-East India Festival. This year the focus of the Festival will be on highlighting trade, tourism, investment opportunities as well as exchanges in the field of education and culture.

The festival scheduled to take place from July 29-31 will also have academicians, tour operators, exhibitors and business-persons from the North Eastern states. They all will participate in various activities and interactions at the event being organized at Central World, Bangkok, by the Embassy of India in association with Trend MMS of India.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs all the eight states of the region: Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur will be represented by their Chief Ministers and other senior officials too.

The three day event -day event will be inaugurated at Hotel Centara Grand, Bangkok on July 29, and Minister of State for External Affairs, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, will be the Chief Guest. Besides other senior government officials, there will be senior dignitaries from Thailand who will be present during the festival.

There will also be an exhibition which will showcase a wide range of products which have been manufactured by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMES) all from the North East. The products from various sectors including handicrafts, processed foods, agri-products, handicrafts, will be displayed.

On July 30, a Trade Meet as well as Tourism B2B meet was planned which will create awareness on trade, tourism and investment opportunities in the North Eastern states.

Academic Seminar on July 31

To trace the historical connection between North East and South East Asia there will be a seminar during which there will be interactions between students, historians, scholars from the region and scholars, students, historians of South East Asia. This will be part of the people to people exchange.

Also, according to the MEA, there will be troupes sponsored by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) which will present the best dance forms from the North East.

When was the first Festival?

In 2019, the first festival took place in Bangkok. Following the festival a large number of business opportunities opened up for the North East especially in sectors including agro and food processing, also in tourism.