Seaplane service between Ahmedabad-Kevatia to resume from December 27; booking underway- Check details

December 20, 2020 12:13 PM

In a bid to boost tourism and travel in the state, the country's first seaplane service from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and Kevadia's Statue of Unity was commenced on October 31, 2020.

Earlier on November 05, 2020, the seaplane underwent routine maintenance work.

The SpiceShuttle seaplane flight services in Gujarat is set to restart from December 27, 2020. The flight services operate between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. In a statement, the airline said that the operations between the two destinations will start from December 27 with two daily flights on the route. It further said that the visitors can book their tickets from today onwards i.e. December 20, 2020.

“SpiceShuttle, the fully-owned subsidiary of SpiceJet, will resume its seaplane operations between Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront and Kevadia’s Statue of Unity from December 27, 2020 with two daily flights on the route. Bookings of the seaplane service for the passengers will open from December 20, 2020,” the airline’s spokesperson said.

In a bid to boost tourism and travel in the state, the country’s first seaplane service from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and Kevadia’s Statue of Unity was commenced on October 31, 2020. It was launched on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The services of 19-seater seaplane (Twin Otter 300 seaplane) was suspended on November 29, 2020, following some mandatory aircraft maintenance work. It stated that the services will resume in about 15 days time.

Spice Shuttle is a fully- owned subsidiary of Spice Jet and has planned to operate four round-trips of seaplane in a day. SpiceJet has secured 18 seaplane routes under the central government’s UDAN scheme. SpiceJet has already held trials in several other places such as Nagpur, Guwahati, and Mumbai’s Girgaum Chowpatty.

