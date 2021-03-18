Seamless, touchless services for passengers at airports: Flyzy partners with Travel Food Services, 250+ food outlets at six major airports

Amidst the increasing air traffic and rising number of Coronavirus cases, the app will come handy in enjoying safe air travel with all services at passengers' fingertips.

In a pleasant development for passengers, Flyzy app has joined hands with Travel Food Services and major food and beverage outlets available at the country’s major airports and will provide seamless and touchless services to passengers at the airport. Flyzy, a start up co-founded by IIT Guwahati students, has collaborated with over 250 Food and Beverages outlets at the airports along with 10 lounges of Travel Food Services at country’s six major airports namely- Mumbai, Delhi, Goa, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru, as per the release issued by the startup.

The tech startup in its press release hoped that the move will not only save time and energy of the passengers while accessing quick services at the airport but also help push sales and non-aeronautical revenues at the airport. Using the app, passengers will be able to order the food of their choice from a range of outlets at the airport. Along with getting a range of options on their smartphones, customers will also be able to pay through the app without making any physical contact with the food outlet. Amidst the increasing air traffic and rising number of Coronavirus cases, the app will come handy in enjoying safe air travel with all services at passengers’ fingertips.

Arjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, Flyzy was quoted as saying that the company was extremely excited to be officially available at the country’s six major airports and utilise its collaboration with over 250 food and beverage outlets at these airports. Talking about the newest association of Travel Food Services (TFS) with Flyzy, Gaurav Dewan, COO, and Business Head, TFS said that the company’s end aim was to enhance the travel experience for the passengers and the Flyzy app makes travel faster, tech enabled and easier for passengers.

The Flyzy app founded by IIT Guwahati students Arijit Singh, Deepak Meena, and Hansraj Patel has also been recognised under the Startup India scheme being run by the central government.