Scheduled international passenger flights suspended till September 30; check options to fly abroad

Scheduled international passenger flights will remain extended till September 30, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis, the DGCA said. The central government suspended scheduled international passenger services on March 23 in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The DGCA circular dated August 31 said the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA. Meanwhile, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements with other countries since July.

On August 30, 6,023 Indians returned from abroad, the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “Vande Bharat Mission continues to fly high and reach out to stranded Indian citizens across the world. More than 14 lakh people return and fly out on flights under the mission, domestic and foreign charters, land border crossings and navy vessels etc. The mission continues…”