Saviour! Air India aircraft to rescue over 200 Indians stranded in Rome, Italy due to Coronavirus

Air India to rescue Indians from Rome, Italy. Image: Twitter @airindiain

Amid Coronavirus (Covid-19) Outbreak, Air India will send an aircraft to bring back Indians stranded in Rome. News agency PTI reported that the National Carrier will send a 787 Dreamliner aircraft to Rome today to evacuate Indians stranded in Rome amid the coronavirus crisis. The Air India flight will return with the Indian citizens from Rome on Sunday morning. From tomorrow, the Government of India has decided not to allow any international flight to land in India for a week.

Earlier, reports said the government will send Air India 787 Dreamline to Rome, which will bring back around 230 people who have tested negative for novel coronavirus. As many as 374 Indians are said to have tested negative for Covid-19 in Italy, which is one of the worst affected country by the virus.

Before Saturday’s rescue mission, Air India had evacuated 218 people from Milan in Italy.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said that passengers arriving in India from all countries are being scanned universally. Decisions on quarantine and further medical examination are taken after the scanning procedure.

Free of Cost travel!

On Friday, Air India announced that it will be offering rescheduling options without charges for future travel to its customers. “In order to ameliorate the situation resulting from Coronavirus we are offering our valued passengers Rescheduling options without charges for future travel. Passengers flying with us or planning to fly on our network till 31st May 2020 can now book Free of Cose and travel as ease till 31st December 2020,” Air India has said in a statement.”

Janata Curfew

Responding to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citizens of India will observing one-day voluntary ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday. PM Modi on Friday, hailed the efforts of people from various walks of life for coming together to support the initiative of ‘Janata Curfew’ pm 22nd of March, to contain the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.