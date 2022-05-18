SATTE 2022 opens with over 36,000 qualified travel industry experts and foreign participation

Tourism industry experts participated in SATTE 2022, organized by B2B exhibition organizer Informa Markets at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. As many as 36,000 + industry buyers and trade visitors across multiple industry verticals like travel, wedding planning, and corporate travel were present at the three-day event with business opportunities.



International destinations like Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Mauritius Tourism Authority, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, New Zealand, South Korea, Utah, Israel, Turkey, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Visit Brussels, Miami, Zimbabwe, Los Angeles and many more exhibited at the expo with the aim of attracting Indian travel players in these countries.



Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and others marked their presence at the expo.



Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Tourism, Dr. M. Mathiventhan, Minister for Tourism, Govt. of Tamil Nadu; Rupinder Brar, Addl. Director-General, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India; Subhash Goyal, Member, National Advisory Council, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India; Yogesh Mudras, MD, Informa Markets in India and Pallavi Mehra, Group Director, Informa Markets in India where among the dignitaries who were present for the inauguration ceremony today.



Shripad Yeso Naik, Minister of State for Tourism, Govt of India said, “the travel and tourism industry is one of the world’s largest economic sectors. It has witnessed a huge spurt of growth in the post-pandemic period and is set to continue the momentum and continue on its path of revival.” He also credited the exhibition for becoming a hub of idea and knowledge sharing between enterprising and coming up with “well-crafted solutions to accelerate growth in the travel-tour industry.”



Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said that the tourism industry is in recovery mode from the aftereffects of Covid-19 and India is open to business and travel. Feeling optimistic that SATTE will strengthen the vision of ‘Atmanirbharta’, he further said, “Equitable and sustainable growth and greater integration of newer technology solutions are objectives that need to be attained by the tourism industry.”



The SATTE event also has a line-up of conferences on subjects that includes India Tourism: The Road Ahead!; Cinema & Tourism: Enhancing Destination’s Image; Outbound Tourism: Refresh, Rebuild, Re-strategise; Ayurveda and Wellness Tourism: The Big Opportunity for India Tourism; ICPB Conference on MICE and Travel Technology: Making the Future Perfect.

