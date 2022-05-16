SATTE 2022: Travel trade exhibition to discuss steps to revive tourism industry, boost growth

Informa Markets India, a B2B exhibitions organiser, will host a three-day travel trade exhibition to provide stakeholders with an opportunity to conduct business with over 36,000 qualified industry buyers and trade visitors. SATTE 2022 is being billed as South Asia’s leading travel trade exhibition. The 29th edition of the exhibition will be hosted from Wednesday to Friday at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

Industry pioneers from the travel, corporate travel, wedding planning, hospitality and leisure industries, and leading television and film production houses are expected to be present at the exhibition.

The event will include interactive sessions and comprehensive exchange between thought leaders and industry stakeholders. There will also be one-on-one interactions with over 1,000 exhibitors from backgrounds such as tour operators, travel agents, state tourism departments, national/international tourism boards, hotels and resorts, travel technology companies, medical tourism, adventure tourism, spa and wellness centres, among others.

The event will bring together speakers from a cross-section of the industry to express views about the industry at present and steps to revitalise and reshape its future.

With the travel sector slowly regaining momentum following resumption of international travel after two years in the doldrums, SATTE 2022 will become an epicentre for dialogues on the revival of the travel industry while also coming up with innovations to accelerate growth, the organisers said.

“The travel sector worldwide went through a roughshod due to the effects of coronavirus and as it is swiftly opening up with India projected to see a rise of 53 million industry jobs by the end of 2029 and estimated to grow up to $125 billion by 2027.”

He added: “With key international and domestic presence, turnkey facilities for business and content rich conferences, and notable stakeholders’ and association support, SATTE aims to help harness the strategy adoption discussions to revive the industry.”