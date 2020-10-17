  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sabarimala temple opens for devotees

By: |
October 17, 2020 12:12 PM

The temple, which opened for the monthly puja on Friday evening, will allow pilgrims to offer prayers till October 21.

As many as 246 people have booked through the virtual queue system for darshan on Saturday. (Photo source: ANI)

The famed Lord Ayyappa temple here opened to devotees Saturday morning after remaining closed for over six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a few worshippers wearing masks and carrying COVID-19 negative certificate offering prayers.

The temple, which opened for the monthly puja on Friday evening, will allow pilgrims to offer prayers till October 21.
Rapid antigen tests are being conducted at Nilackal for those not carrying a negative test report for COVID-19.

Related News

This is the first time since March 25, when a nationwide lockdown came into force, that pilgrims are being allowed to offer prayers at the hill shrine, which opened at 5 am, sources in the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the temple, said.

As many as 246 people have booked through the virtual queue system for darshan on Saturday. Each day only 250 people will be allowed inside the temple. The usual rush of devotees was missing this time. Though the temple opened on Friday evening for the monthly puja, entry of devotees was allowed only from Saturday, the first day of ‘Thulam’ (malayalam month).

Only those between 10-60 years, having a medical certificate stating that they were fit to trek the holy hill, are being allowed to offer prayers. Due to the pandemic, the pilgrims will not be allowed to stay at Sannidhanam, Nilackkal or Pamba.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Sabarimala temple opens for devotees
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Hong Kong bars Air India, Vistara flights till October 30 after passengers test positive for COVID-19
2From Workation to Short Stay, Safe Stay: Here’s how states are trying to revive tourism during Covid pandemic
3Good news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims: Pony ride, Pithu, Helicopter services restored; Temple gets Covid-19 testing facility