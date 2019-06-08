Running away from a salon in Poland!

By Vartika Mehrotra Gakhar

In my last article, I had shared about the challenges I faced without knowing the local language (Polish) in Poland. And today, let me share with you another anecdote which was scary for me in the beginning but turned funny later. An instance where language barrier made me run away from a salon!

After settling down in Poland and exploring the neighbourhood, I came across a salon at a walking distance from my apartment. One afternoon, I decided to pay a visit and get the eyebrows done. With twin infants in tow, I requested my baby sitter to accompany me and she happily obliged. I didn’t realize that the internet pack was over and I had no connection on my phone.

On entering the salon, I was greeted by a female hairdresser whom I informed what I wanted pointing towards my eyebrows. She signalled me to wait and after a few minutes directed to another room. I asked the babysitter to stay with the kids as I entered another room.

It was a dark room where I met a lady in her late 70s dressed in a white lab coat, hair neatly dressed in a tight bun and perfectly manicured hands, and trimmed nails. She was in a much better state than me.

She greeted me with a smile and instructed me to lie down on the couch.

Puzzled, I laid down and soon my heart skipped a beat (sss) when I noticed the lady started melting the wax. The entire set up looked like that of a dentist clinic.

Scary. Spooky.

Soon, she turned on the high mercury light over my head and by then, I was totally perplexed and anxious as to where I was heading to and what was in store for me next.

That odious feeling can’t be described in words, I felt like handicapped without Internet access.

I reconfirmed pointing at my eyebrows and she simply nodded as she was about to apply wax on my face, my patience got thin and I jumped out of the couch and ran away from the salon.

My wailing kids were the perfect excuse of leaving. The babysitter and the other staff members were baffled to see me running but there was no looking back for me.

After a few days, I learned that the poor lady was just doing her job and there was no concept of shaping the brows with a thread here unlike India.

Today, whenever I pass through the salon, we look at each other and exchange smiles remembering the silly act.

(An HR professional, travel enthusiast, blogger, painter and a mother of twin girls and author of a travelogue ‘Travel My Way’, Vartika Mehrotra Gakhar is exploring life in Poland. Views expressed are personal.)