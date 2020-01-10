Roller-coaster on cruise ship! Genting Cruise Lines introduces world’s longest rollercoaster at sea

Designed for multi-generation travellers, the cabins in Global Dream cruise ship can accommodate up to four guests per room

Genting Cruise Lines introduced Global Dream, Dream Cruises’ first global class ship arriving in Asia in 2021, at this year’s South Asia Tourism and Travel Exchange (SATTE) trade expo in Delhi. Catering to India’s growing multi-generation travellers who are seeking new travel options, the 20-deck Global Dream will be the largest cruise ship in the world by passenger capacity, accommodating over 9,000 passengers across 2,350 cabins. The largest cruise ship to be built in Germany, Global Dream will benefit from the country’s vaunted reputation for the highest safety standards, build quality, speed, power and luxury finishes.

Also Read | Cruise tourism in big demand! Jalesh Cruises set to float second luxury vessel, check details

Prahalad Patel, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture, unveiled the Spike vehicle of Global Dream’s Space Cruiser for the first time in South Asia at SATTE. Featuring a 300-metre track, the Space Cruiser will be the world’s longest roller coaster at sea when Dream Cruises launches Global Dream in 2021 and will be one of the attractions at Dream Park at the Pier, the ship’s on-board theme park. Perfect for the whole family, the 2-seater Spike vehicle allows riders to tailor their rollercoaster experience to individual tastes.

“With India traditionally having larger extended families and the increasing trend of multi-generation travel in general, Dream Cruises’ fleet of cruise ships offers convenient multi-generation travel solutions through its current roster of Genting Dream, World Dream and Explorer Dream,” said Michael Goh, President of Dream Cruises and Head of International Sales, Genting Cruise Lines. “Especially exciting will be the debut of Global Dream in 2021 that will enhance modern travellers’ cruise voyage with exciting offerings including the Space Cruiser rollercoaster, family-friendly smart cabins and more.”

“We are focusing on cruise tourism in India. The number of cruise tourists in the country is growing. With the development of cruise ports in India and innovations in the cruising industry, we are happy to have a number of cruises entering India,” said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Shipping, at SATTE.

As part of the largest-ever cruise line exhibition at SATTE, a full-scale replica of a Global Dream smart cabin was specially constructed for the Genting Cruise Lines booth. The luxurious cabins will redefine the concept of accommodations at sea, introducing the industry’s most spacious staterooms at approximately 15% larger than the industry-standard cabins. Designed for multi-generation travellers, the cabins can accommodate up to four guests per room with a bed and a sofa bed and a unique two-bathroom design to maximize space.

With Indian travellers leaning towards cruises for an ideal vacation, Global Dream will join the fleet of Genting Dream, World Dream and Explorer Dream to provide more choices to guests of all ages. In addition to the theme park, Global Dream will include the largest cinema at sea, having eight convertible theatres and the world’s first offshore DFS T Plaza, with a shopping area of nearly 1,600 square meters.