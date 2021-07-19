Robotics and aquatic galleries, nature park: Here are the new additions to Gujarat Science City — see pics

The nature park, aquatic and robotics galleries are part of the Science City’s second development phase. (Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16 inaugurated the robotics and aquatic gallery as well as a nature park at Ahmedabad’s Science City. The Gujarat Council of Science City (GCSC) was set up by the Gujarat government in 1999, aiming to merge science education and entertainment in an attempt to encourage scientific temperament.

The nature park, aquatic and robotics galleries are part of the Science City’s second development phase. Here is a look at what the new additions are all about:

Aquatics gallery

Covering 15,000 square metres, the aquatic gallery will host 188 species in 68 tanks that will have brackish, marine, and fresh water. Around 11,690 animals will be housed. Among its key attractions is the 28-metre shark tunnel where bonnethead sharks, grey reef sharks, and zebra sharks will make a home. The 68 tanks will include multiple ecosystems, including Indian Zone, African Zone, Asian Zone, and the American Zone.

Photo: Amit Shah/Twitter

All these will need several parameters such as pH level, salinity, chemical oxygen, and bio-oxygen demand to be precisely maintained and monitored. With the species being brought in from different regions, they will first have to be acclimatised before being released into their new habitat.

Robotics gallery

Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter

The biggest attraction at the three-storey robotics gallery is the cafeteria on the ground floor, with its robot chefs and servers. The ground floor also houses interactive exhibits, where one can get 3-D printed or sketched pictures, while the courtyard will have robots from pop culture such as Wall-E and the Transformers. Visitors will witness the evolution of robots — from a clockwork prayer mechanical monk built in the 16th century to humanoid and robots of today.

Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter

It also showcases how machines have changed medical surgeries and rescue operations. A separate gallery for virtual and augmented reality space has also been set up, while five robotic dancers, a pianist, and a trumpeter will regale visitors to the Robo-Natya mandap. Seventy-nine types of robots will be displayed in the gallery.

Nature park

Photo: Amit Shah/Twitter

The eight-acre nature park will familiarise visitors with flora as a science and includes aspects of biology and botany, while more work on chemistry is being planned.