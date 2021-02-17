Rising confidence to travel again! Jaipur, Goa, Kochi most popular destinations: OYO’s latest data

Now, here's a quirky fun fact: Around 27% of bookings were made by solo travellers who opted to celebrate Valentine's Day at OYO's across India.

Revenge travel drives Valentine’s Day travel trend! This month’s Valentine’s Day weekend shows that Indian travellers are now showing renewed confidence to travel again! Curious to know the connection between Valentines Day celebrations and travel trends?

A touch of romance has always been linked with the pursuit of travel and wanderlust. Writers, poets and philosophers have used the medium of travel to celebrate romance in their narratives. This is evident right from the early classics to the contemporary ones, sometimes with a dash of tragedy and at times, with a sense of longing to travel again and revisit the destinations they describe.

OYO’s data on Valentine’s Day weekend

OYO’s latest data makes it easy to sync the two and establish an insightful travel trend. Clocking a 20% jump in occupancy, OYO’s latest data shows that revenge travel is driving demand in the travel segment. Further, OYO’s online traffic was up by around 70% of pre-COVID levels during the Valentine’s Day weekend.

OYO’s data indicates that Jaipur topped as the most popular destination across India, followed by Goa and Kochi. During the Valentine’s Day weekend, about 25% of holiday makers opted for road trips between the cities of Kochi, Agra, Visakhapatnam, Mysore and Udaipur.

Beach and desert destinations see demand

Beach destinations including Puri, Pondicherry and Digha as well as desert destinations such as Jaipur and Jodhpur contributed to about 20% of the total Valentine’s Day demand respectively.

This travel trend is followed by 12% holiday makers who chose to spend their weekend around Nature-centric hill stations such as Ooty, Lonavala, Mussoorie and Coorg.

Varanasi, Tirupati, Shirdi top travel trend

Popular pilgrimage cities such as Varanasi, Tirupati, Shirdi, Amritsar and Haridwar were not far behind, thereby accounting for 13% demand this Valentine’s day weekend

Clearly, the pandemic has accelerated the Indian traveller’s enthusiasm for exploring domestic travel and leisure destinations, which has resulted in the increasing demand for destinations such as Jaipur, Goa and Kochi.

As India celebrated Valentine’s Day, with around 20% demand stemming from Rajasthan in comparison

to other leisure destinations, Jaipur tops as the most popular choice among travellers, with Goa and Kochi

following suit.