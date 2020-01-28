Rishikesh’s Chidya Ghar restaurant was trending at number 1 on Twitter last week! Here’s why

Chidya Ghar Restaurant offers a view of the Himalayan ranges and unique meals (Photo: Roseate Hotels and Resorts)

Twitter trend: Rishikesh-based restaurant Chidya Ghar was trending at number 1 on Twitter in India on Thursday evening, last week. The in-house restaurant of Roseate Ganges, Chidya Ghar, has certain unique features which set it apart from the others and make it trend-worthy. Roseate Hotels and Resorts group are a wellness hospitality service and its Chidya Ghar Restaurant offers a view of the Himalayan ranges and unique meals for an extraordinary experience.

The most unique feature of the restaurant is the blend of Uttarakhandi cuisine with global dishes, according to the CEO of Roseate Hotels & Resorts Kush Kapoor. The spices and raw materials used in all the meals are grown and brought in from different parts of the state, he says. The spices are essential ingredients to the Garhwali and Kumaoni flavours. And the restaurant blends these flavours in all the cuisines it offers. That’s one of the unique selling points of the restaurant. A blend of global cuisines with Indian flavours. “Guests experience a blend of local cuisine from the kitchens of Garhwali and Kumaon homes and novel interpretations of international flavours and dishes using fresh, seasonal local ingredients,” Kush Kapoor said.

“Chidya Ghar amalgamates elegant decor with a menu that offers treasured delicacies accompanied by a fresh and seasonal concoction of mocktails and non-alcoholic brews. A chic contemporary dining space with views of the serene hills, the restaurant offers an exclusive handpicked menu with organic offerings and fresh produce from the farm. The local cuisine by Chef Chetan Rana at the resort is a must-try and it gives you a taste of the repast from the mountains,” Kapoor added.

One of their best selling appetizers is the karele ki chaat, which is made of bitter gourd chips and wheat crisps, topped with spiced yoghurt, potatoes, chickpeas and chutney. Another favoured appetizer is the beetroot falafel, which contains patties made of beetroot and chickpeas, served with millet salads. Garhwali Bona Mutton is a much demanded non-vegetarian main dish.

Among the favourite vegetarian dishes is the Katthal Biryani, which is Biryani made using jackfruit. Nainital Egg Curry is also a customer favourite and it is made of organic eggs cooked in a homestyle curry. The most preferred dessert choice of the customers is the flourless chocolate cake which is kept gluten-free to ensure a healthy style of living.

A wide variety of innovative ways to assure customers of quality food and healthy living has been the key to success for the restaurant. This is the reason why people have taken to Twitter to praise the restaurant and trend it in India.