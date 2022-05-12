Rishikesh Music Festival to be held from May 14th to 15th; Here’s the musical lineup, activities for the event

Renowned artists of the music industry from Kailash Kher to the Indian Jam Project will participate in Rishikesh’s two-day music festival to be held between May 14th and 15th as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The edition is being organized jointly by Sangeet Natak Academy, Uttarakhand Tourism, and Kutani Handpan Academy. The annual music event will be inaugurated by the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal and the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with other dignitaries.



The event will promote the Himalayan foothill town of Rishikesh known for yoga and adventure as a global Centre for music learning and music production as well as showcase and document the intangible cultural heritage of humanity in the town.



Artists who will perform at the music festival include Kailash Kher, Rudra Veena maestro Bahauddin Dagar, Handpan artist Baba Kutani, fusion band Indian Jam Project, and singer Surya Gayathri. Shehnai artists Sanjeev and Ashwini Shankar, Baul singer Mahadev Das Baul and many other artists of National and International repute.



This two-day event shall take place in two shifts on each day: the morning session shall take place at Parmarth Niketan and will begin at 5:30 AM and end at 12 PM, and the evening session shall take place at Purnanand Ground from 5 PM till 9 PM.



The vent will also comprise Veda chanting, shehnai performance, yoga session by Acharya Bhuwan Chandra, workshop on handpan drum circle session, band performances, heritage walk to the Beatles Ashram and Ganga Aarti.



Entry to the event is free and open to all.