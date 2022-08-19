Good news for Travellers to Uttarakhand! Indian Railways’ Rishikesh- Karnaprayag Rail Project on track

Good news for travellers who are dreaming about a train journey in lofty Himalayas! Indian Railways has shared the progress report of Rishikesh Karnaprayag rail project which states that the land Acquisition and Forest Clearance part has been completed 100% by the national transporter. Indian Railways has completed 58.7 km tunneling work while 7 Adits are also ready. Work on 17 major bridges is in progress of which 2 are near completion. Of the 34 minor bridges planned to be constructed on this track, 15 are complete.

Rishikesh – Karnaprayag Project Progress Report:



1) Land Acquisition: 100%

2) Forest Clearance: 100%

3) Tunnelling Work: 58.7 km completed

4) Adits: 7 completed

5) Major Bridges: Work in progress on 17, of which 2 are near completion

Connecting Karnaprayag with Rishikesh is one of most ambitious projects of the Indian Railways. Despite technical and geographical challenges, the project is making swift progress through the tough terrain of Uttarakhand. Aimed at providing last mile connectivity, the project will boost the socio, economic and cultural development in the hill state.



Apart from providing an easy access for travellers to Kedarnath and Badrinath, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project has strategical importance for the nation’s defence needs. The Rishikesh – Karanprayag new line project was sanctioned in the Union Budget of 2010-11. The project’s anticipated cost is Rs 16,216 crore.



Yog Nagri Rishikesh to Virbhadra (5.7 km) section has been commissioned in March, 2020. Beyond km 6.0, the alignment is mostly in tunnels. Work at all tunnels and major bridges have been taken up. Land acquisition and Forest clearance in entire project have been completed. ‘No Objection Certificates’ have been received from all the Gram Sabhas located along the line of the Railway project as prescribed in the guidelines of Forest Right Act-2006 of Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MOEF & CC).