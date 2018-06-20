Rishikesh is 2, Goa 7 on TripAdvisor’s top 10 wellness list

The list is based on wellness destinations seeing the greatest amount of related search terms on TripAdvisor, such as wellness, spiritual or yoga retreat. (IE)

Rishikesh in Uttrakhand and Goa have featured among the TripAdvisor’s top 10 top wellness travel destinations around the globe. Rishikesh, the holy city in the middle of the Himalayas with a deep cultural and spiritual significance, has been ranked number two in the top 10 list, while Goa’s sandy coast has secured number seven position, according to TripAdvisor’s ‘Ten Zen Escapes’. The list is based on wellness destinations seeing the greatest amount of related search terms on TripAdvisor, such as wellness, spiritual or yoga retreat.

Wellness tourism is a growing trend where travellers are seeking health and spiritual wellness on their trips. The trend continues, with 25 per cent of travellers saying they plan to take a wellness trip in the next 12 months, according to a recent poll of TripAdvisor’s global Facebook community.

Bali in Indonesia, has topped the list while Sedona, an oasis located in the middle of the Arizona desert, US, is at number three. Hepburn Springs in Australia with its natural mineral springs was number four followed by Koh Samui in Thailand and Coata Rica at six in the list. Zermatt in Switzerland, Maldives and Ibiza in Spain were ranked at number eight, nine and 10, respectively, it added.