Revealed! Just how much Taj Mahal earns and how many tourists visit the famed mausoleum

Reflection on Taj Mahal in its fountain pool. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/ Financial Express Online)

A debate is going on, especially on social media, about the number of visitors and earnings of various tourist monuments in India including the Taj Mahal. Putting all speculations to rest, the union government told parliament about the revenue earned by the Taj Mahal in the last couple of years. Replying to a question by AIUDF’s Member of Parliament from Assam Badruddin Ajmal, Minister Of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel said that in the year 2018-19, the number of tourists visiting the Taj Mahal was 70,90,207 and the amount earned was Rs 86 crore 48 lakhs 93 thousand one hundred.

The breakup of the number of visitors and the revenue earned during the last five years from Taj Mahal is as follows:

– In the year 2014-15, the number visitors to Taj Mahal was 60,89,901 and earned revenue was at Rs 21,23,55,330

– In the year 2015-16, the number visitors to Taj Mahal was 50,70,573 and earned revenue was at Rs 17,92,27,050

– In the year 2016-17, the number visitors to Taj Mahal was 61,77,196 and earned revenue was at Rs 55,09,29,860

– In the year 2017-18, the number visitors to Taj Mahal was 65,65,627 and earned revenue was at Rs 58,76,04,981

– In the year 2018-19, the number visitors to Taj Mahal was 70,90,207 and earned revenue was at Rs 86,48,93,100

The above date shows a gradual increase in both the number of visitors and revenue earned from the Taj Mahal. While the number of visitors have only grown by around 10 lakh in last five years, the revenue earned has grown by over four-times in the last five years.

On the other hand, the amount spent on the conservation and maintenance of Taj Mahal which was at Rs 3,90,20,190 in 2014-15, has also increased to Rs 5,48,34,582 in 2018-19.

To a question from Ajmal on whether pollution is affecting the colour of Taj Mahal, the minister accepted that the effect of pollution is there. He added the Taj Mahal is cleaned periodically by appropriate cleaning methods. The process is done in accordance with archaeological norms and principles and is kept in presentable condition.