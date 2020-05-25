Resumption of domestic flights to help in reviving aviation industry: SOTC Travel

The resumption of domestic passenger flight services after a gap of two months is a favourable move in reviving the aviation sector, SOTC Travel said on Monday.
The resumption of domestic passenger flight services after a gap of two months is a favourable move in reviving the aviation sector, SOTC Travel said on Monday.
Domestic flights resumed operations on Monday under strict norms. All commercial passenger flights were suspended with effect from March 25, when the country came under a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“As the Indian skies opens up today for domestic passenger services, the calibrated opening up of domestic routes is a favourable move in reviving the aviation industry,” SOTC Travel MD Vishal Suri said.
- Coronavirus devastates travel, tourism! 40% firms staring at complete shutdown risk in next 3-6 months, says report
- AirAsia India opens domestic flight bookings for passengers; will fly to 21 destinations; details
- Flights cancelled across India! Flyers left disappointed at airports in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad
The resumption of flights adhering to all health and safety rules will encourage travel, he added.
“With the capping airfares we look forward to more passengers travelling due to affordable ticket prices,” Suri said, adding that the recommencing of operations will also aid in the revival of corporate MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) travel.
SOTC Travel Ltd is a step-down subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Group and is held through its Indian listed subsidiary Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (TCIL).
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.