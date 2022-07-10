Rest & relaxation: Luxury wellbeing cruises latest trend for new-age travellers

Everyone working on their fitness levels and healthier lifestyle take up a host of health-centric activities: walk, yoga, gym and spa treatments. But what if all these activities happen while on an idyllic tour on the sea?

Some customised cruise vacations offer activities like dance, yoga, hiking or sport-based tours, besides face and body treatments on floating spas tailor-made as per preferences. Such travel packages are quite common now and trending among new-age travellers.

This week, French luxury fashion house Christian Dior created an unprecedented wellbeing experience of a floating spa on a cruise that will take visitors on a ride on the river Seine.

The spa, Dior Spa Cheval Blanc Paris, a Dior Spa at the Cheval Blanc hotel in Paris, features 48 different treatment options aboard for skin care, beauty and well-being. To make the moment more exclusive and private, the cruise welcomes only five passengers in its four suites in one journey.

In a combination of the Dior and Cheval Blanc Paris design codes, the décor takes up the spirit of luxury boat cabins, punctuated with canework patterns. An exclusive treatment menu has been designed with the journey towards the Cheval Blanc Paris, the only hotel on the Seine river and views to the left of Notre Dame and to the right of the Eiffel Tower, overlooking the Pont Neuf, the oldest bridge in Paris. The expedition also marks the occasion of the upcoming Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris this year.

But luxury comes with a price. Among other packages, the Dior prestige cruise is a two-hour cruise that includes one-hour face treatment for 750 euros, or the Dior relaxing cruise, a two-hour trip that includes one-hour body massage for 670 euros.

This exclusive wellbeing experience is not just restricted to luxury brands like Dior, but there are many other cruise lines offering fitness excursions and mindfulness practices, tailor-made shore excursions to offer much-needed solace away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Right from the itinerary, activities or menu planning, the focus is on specialised wellness or health expeditions. Like SeaDream Yacht Club has food menus designed for specific allergies or aversions. Those looking for mindfulness can opt for Viking Ocean Cruises’ age-old Nordic wellness rituals; the Ponant expedition cruise has a number of luxury polar cruises with discovery expeditions to the majestic landscapes of the Arctic and the Antarctic. They have also partnered with illustrious Paris-based beauty brand Sothys for massages and anti-ageing treatments. Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic offer fitness activities like kayaking, snorkelling with sea lions, hiking desert shorelines, beach yoga on their vessel National Geographic Endurance. The vessel takes a tour of offbeat destinations in Iceland and the Atlantic.

Besides Oceania Cruises that cover the Mediterranean and northern Europe in their wellness discovery tours with Mediterranean diet, tai chi in tranquil French gardens, there are health-centric expeditions offered by Regent Seven Seas, Cunard Line, and Celebrity Cruises.

In fact, for running enthusiasts or those looking for bear hunting/viewing, zip line, or glacier fun, the Great Alaskan Running Cruise by the Radiance of the Seas, a cruise ship owned and operated by Royal Caribbean International, is designed with every type of runner and walker in mind. It starts from July 22-July 29, this year and takes one to Alaska. Activities such as run or walk the glacier 5K or half marathon along the Gastineau Channel, a channel between the mainland of the US state of Alaska and Douglas Island in the Alexander Archipelago of southeastern Alaska, to a fun scavenger hunt, there are other social events, private dining and many other activities aboard.