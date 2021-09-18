Responsible tourism on a rise! Kerala gets Agri Tourism Network for farms to blend tourism with farming

Under the project, 5,000 homestay farms as well as 500 farm tourism units would be set up by the authorities. (Representational image)

Kerala Agri Tourism Network-Farm Tourism: Responsible tourism gets a boost in Kerala! State Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas launched the Kerala Agri Tourism Network-Farm Tourism on Tuesday. The initiative is a part of the well known Responsible Tourism project in the state. It aims to make sure that the agriculture community is able to reap monetary benefits by linking agricultural activities like farming to tourism, according to a report by news agency PTI. Along with this, a state-level training programme was also inaugurated by the minister to yield skilled manpower for strengthening farm tourism.

This would also help aid the tourism sector which is still reeling under the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that Kerala Tourism will now be collaborating with local self-government bodies over the next five years in order to identify a whopping 500 new destinations, in achieving which the Responsible Tourism Mission would play an important role.

During the launch, the minister said that the projects related to tourism in Kerala focused on helping the local communities benefit from them, and that the tourism department was aiming to tap the possibilities of tourism in the entire state. He also stated that in several countries, citizens have shown their responsible nature by showcasing their areas in sustainable manners, and this has substantially led to these countries being successful in tourism sector. He further said that citizens of an area must take pride in their local surroundings, and take up the responsibility of keeping it safe as well as hygienic.

Talking about the Kerala Agri Tourism Network-Farm Tourism, Riyas said that it would help in letting foreign tourists as well as the new generation know about the farming culture in the state. Tourism, he said, can also to an extent help in tackling the issue of unemployment.

Under the project, 5,000 homestay farms as well as 500 farm tourism units would be set up by the authorities by the end of March 2023, and it would be done in a manner to ensure that the farming practices are not harmed in any way.