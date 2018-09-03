Relive the world of Harry Potter!

If you are a Potterhead, curious to experience the magical world of Harry Potter, LA’s Warner Bros Studio invites you to indulge in the life of wizards. Walk in the footsteps of Harry Potter and explore the wonders of the Wizarding World, see the detailed costumes of Lord Voldemort, from a young Tom Riddle to his rise as the Dark Lord and get sorted into one of the four Hogwarts houses by the magical Sorting Hat and much more at the Wizarding World! You can bring home all the “excitement” of Warner Bros Studio from their Studio Store. Explore the darkness of the Wizarding World as they offer select merchandise dedicated to the Dark Arts and also remember to check out Lucius Malfoy’s original Death Eater costume on display. An array of souvenir options for the Potter lover in you.

If this doesn’t excite you enough? There’s more! DC Universe in the studio is where you can explore the authentic pieces of your favourite super heroes. You can get up close to your favourite Justice League characters including: Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and more! There are various exhibits to choose from such as the recently unveiled Justice League exhibit and the popular Wonder Woman exhibit. The studio features the striking Batmobile that attracts fans from around the world!

Hungry for Lunch? The studio is the only place in LA where F.R.I.E.N.D.S fanatics can have a fan moment while enjoying an actual cup of Central Perks coffee! After visiting the real Friends set and having a Rachel moment, you can even grab a bite at the replica of Central Perk Café from a selection of gourmet meals.

Whip out your broom sticks and zoom through the magical experience at the Los Angeles Warner Bros Studio and yeah? Don’t forget your wands!