Record-setting donation: Tirumala temple receives Rs 10 cr cash donation in a single day

Lord Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh received Rs. 10 crores in donations on Monday. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials confirmed that this was a record for collecting cash donations in a single day at the temple. According to the officials, the reason behind this record-setting donation are the devotees who are arriving in huge numbers from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, especially from Tirunelveli, reported IE.

The donation of Rs 10 crore was made by individuals as well as private companies of which, Rs. 7 crores was donated by Gopal Bala Krishnan from Tirunelveli, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara. He donated one crore each to Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust; Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Trust; Sri Venkateswara Veda Parirakshana Trust; Balaji Institute of Surgery Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD); Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust; Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) and Sri Venkateswara Sarva Sreyas Trust.

Moreover, Tirunelveli-based A-Star Testing and Inspection Pvt Ltd, has donated Rs one crore to Sri Venkateswara Vidyadana Trust while Balakrishna Fuel Station also from Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, has donated Rs one crore to Sri Venkateswara Alayala Nirmanam Trust. Tamil Nadu-based Seahub Inspection Services has donated Rs one crore to Sri Venkateswara Heritage Preservation Trust of TTD. This donation has been made through demand drafts. The donors handed over the donation to the TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy.

According to the officials, the devotees visiting the temple after the pandemic are donating generously, and these visits have increased over the last few months after covid-19 restrictions were relaxed.